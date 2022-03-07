Free Fire codes for today March 7, 2022; all rewards free

One more day, in Garena’s battle royale we found several free rewards. East Monday day 7 is free fire night we can find more codes for redeem on the official game page to increase our collection of diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters, etc. Therefore, we leave them here and remind you of the method to redeem them on the Garena website.

Garena Free Fire: March 7 Reward Codes

  • JX5N-QCM7-U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground Loot Box
  • DDFR-TY2021-POUYT – Free Pet
  • FFGY-BGFD-APQO – Free Fire Diamonds
  • 5FBK-P6U2-A6VD – 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Box
  • 5XMJ-PG7R-H49R – 3 incubator vouchers
  • FFDR-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land Astronaut and Parachute Pack
  • FFMC-F8XL-VNKC: 2 Eye of Death Weapon Loot Boxes
  • FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5 – 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Box
  • FFPL-PQXX-ENMS – 50 Point Bonus
  • FFPL-NZUW-MALS – 50 Point Bonus
  • FFMC-2SJL-KXSB: 2 Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Boxes
  • FFPL-OWHA-NSMA – Triple Captain Ignition
  • C23Q-2AGP-Y9PH – 2 Carnival Carnage weapon loot boxes
  • 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 – Street Kid Pack (7D)
  • FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC: 2 Flaming Red Weapon Loot Boxes
  • ECSM-H8ZK-763Q – 1x Diamond Royale voucher
  • FFMC-LJES-SCR7 – 2x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box
  • FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL: Triple Captain buff
  • F2AY-SAH5-CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Coupon

How to redeem Garena Free Fire reward codes

  1. To start we must enter the Garena Free Fire rewards site
  2. Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered in Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID.
  3. At that moment a box will appear where we must change the code that we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear.
  4. Finally, we access the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the reward in question within the mail section, in the lobby.

You also have several pieces of free fire in which we tell you how you can get auto headshot shots, how to put colored letters, codes and symbols in the profile, all the flag codes and how to put them in the profile and how to put your nick invisible. In addition, you have guide pieces to learn how to recover your Free Fire account with ID and how to get memory fragments.

