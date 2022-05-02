Free Fire codes for today May 2, 2022; all rewards free

free fire Kick off the month of May with a new assortment of free codes. Once you redeem the listings in this piece, you will receive additional cosmetics and credits without paying a single euro. Remember that to be part of the promotion you must redeem them throughout the day today, May 2, 2022. Be part of the community of Garena’s success in format free to play for iOS and Android devices.

Free Fire codes for today May 2, 2022

6YOU-9JN8-7V6Y

CT5D-RFEV-RB45

FFGB-VIXS-AI24

FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH

FTRF-VBHJ-FI87

NTJY-KHIB-87V6

MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22

X99T-K56X-DJ4X

SARG-886A-V5GR

8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ

J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P

WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q

GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9

B3G7-A22T-WDR7

XFF7-VERY4-ME6S

C3IB-BMSL-7AK8G

265R-3F4R-GTB

JBIV-87D6-S5WR

M67Y-L6OJ-N8BU

7VY6-DT5S-4AQE

UH7B-YV6C-5DXR

F3G4-H5JT-Y1UO

J098-7FYE-H4N5

FSER-5T6Y-7U8I

FBHJ-UYTR-FICV

JE45-O67U-Y8UY

STQR-41E2-D34R

FH5J-I384-7Y5H

NYKH-I876-D5SA

4EQD-FV2G-H3JU

4R7G-6TGF-SB69

MQJW-NBVH-YAQM

HIB8-U7V6-YC5X

ZFMU-VTLY-SLSC

YXY3-EGTL-HGJX

B6IY-CTNH-4PV3

FB6H-NJ1K-DI8U

22NS-M7UG-SZM7

FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF

FIH8-FS76-F5TR

TSAF-Q7B4-N56M

FUOJ-NB7V-C6SR

F3TE-FCXR-SFEG

DM7Z-79JE-A896

4PVB-SRG9-ETBF

Q4QU-4GQG-E5KD

TFF9-VNU6-UD9J

WCME-RVCM-USZ9

9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z

TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

Redeem free rewards codes in Free Fire requires going through a very simple process. Every 24 hours, its managers publish a list in which you will receive cosmetics at no additional cost after redeeming it at this link. You must keep in mind that these will remain linked to your Garena Free Fire ID.

First of all: Click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third step: Enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space indicated (make sure you don’t confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, all you have to do is wait until they are reflected in your account.

When you finish the process you will see a confirmation message within a maximum period of 30 minutes: Don’t despair if you don’t see them right away. These codes are valid for 24 hours from the moment they are published, so you have a very small margin so you don’t run out of them.

Source | PrepareExams