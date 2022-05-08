Free Fire codes for today May 6, 2022; all rewards free
This May we continue to find several daily codes of free rewards in the battle royale of Garena Free Fire. They are available for use on official game page and add several diamonds to our collection, skins, loot boxes, characters, etc. We leave them here and we remind you of the method to redeem them on the Garena website.
🟢 DID WE READ GREEN CRIMINAL? 🟢
💥 The decision is up to you! 💥
The comments of the Green Criminal did not stop, if we reach 300 thousand 💚 in the publication, it will be available to obtain soon. 🤩
Tag your friends and share to reach the goal! 👈 pic.twitter.com/z9GfdFaAE6
– Garena Free Fire LATAM 🌏🏆 (@freefirelatino) May 3, 2022
Garena Free Fire: May 5 Reward Codes
- DM7Z-79JE-A896
- 4PVB-SRG9-ETBF
- 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G
- 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ
- 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9
- FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH
- FSER-5T6Y-7U8I
- FBHJ-UYTR-FICV
- FTRF-VBHJ-FI87
- JE45-O67U-Y8UY
- STQR-41E2-D34R
- FH5J-I384-7Y5H
- NYKH-I876-D5SA
- 4EQD-FV2G-H3JU
- 4R7G-6TGF-SB69
- MQJW-NBVH-YAQM
- HIB8-U7V6-YC5X
- ZFMU-VTLY-SLSC
- 265R-3F4R-GTB
- JBIV-87D6-S5WR
- M67Y-L6OJ-N8BU
- 7VY6-DT5S-4AQE
- UH7B-YV6C-5DXR
- F3G4-H5JT-Y1UO
- J098-7FYE-H4N5
- YXY3-EGTL-HGJX
- B6IY-CTNH-4PV3
- FB6H-NJ1K-DI8U
- 22NS-M7UG-SZM7
- FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF
- FIH8-FS76-F5TR
- TSAF-Q7B4-N56M
- FUOJ-NB7V-C6SR
- F3TE-FCXR-SFEG
- DM7Z-79JE-A896
- 4PVB-SRG9-ETBF
- Q4QU-4GQG-E5KD
- TFF9-VNU6-UD9J
- MQJW-NBVH-YAQM
- WCME-RVCM-USZ9
- 9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z
- TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4
- 6YOU-9JN8-7V6Y
- CT5D-RFEV-RB45
- FFGB-VIXS-AI24
- FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH
- FTRF-VBHJ-FI87
- NTJY-KHIB-87V6
- MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22
- X99T-K56X-DJ4X
- SARG-886A-V5GR
- 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ – Packages
- J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P – Packages
- WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q – Packages
- GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ – Packages
- 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 – Packages
- B3G7-A22T-WDR7 – Packages
- XFF7-MUY4-ME6S – Packages
- C3IB-BMSL-7AK8G – Packages
How to redeem Garena Free Fire reward codes
- To start we must enter the Garena Free Fire rewards site
- Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered in Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID.
- At that moment a box will appear where we must change the code that we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear.
- Finally, we access the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the reward in question within the mail section, in the lobby.
It may interest you:
You also have several pieces of free fire in which we tell you how you can get auto headshot shots, how to put colored letters, codes and symbols in the profile, all the flag codes and how to put them in the profile and how to put your nick invisible. In addition, you have guide pieces to learn how to recover your Free Fire account with ID and how to get memory fragments.
Source: prepareexams