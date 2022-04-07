Free Fire gives away tokens for the Incubator if you do this simple process | Recharge Event | Bonuses | Incubator | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

More news in free fire in case you are looking for help to get the Incubator prizes. Players of the Battle Royale developed by Garena have the opportunity to get special tickets and tokens for the purchase of diamonds through the “Incubator Bonus” event. We tell you what the dynamic consists of.

The players of free fire You have until April 7 to recharge diamonds and get exclusive loot for free. Diamonds are used to buy exclusive material such as weapon skin boxes and cosmetic outfits. Everything that is available in the store can be bought for diamonds, so getting something in exchange for having more diamonds already makes you start with a surprise in your inventory.

For the minimum recharge of a single diamond, the community will be able to take the Ancient Hunters Scroll (X1) and a Ruby. In case of loading 300 diamonds, another Ruby and two Incubator Tickets. If you opt for the 500 diamond top-up, you will get all of the above plus an Evolutionary Stone plus three Incubator Tickets.

It should be noted that all cosmetic items do not give you an advantage in games of free fire; however, some outfits are less conspicuous than others and even serve as camouflage depending on the battlefield. Every little help serves to continue advancing in the battle.

The solution that we give you to get all the prizes is to obtain free diamonds through applications available on the Internet. They are not about hacks, but about services that you can fulfill for the minimum payment and thus add diamonds for the event of free fire or some other item. Nothing is free and you will have to work a little to achieve it.

FREE FIRE | free diamonds

The first is to download Google Opinion Rewards to complete short surveys and get Google Play credits, which you can then use to purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

The second way is by going to the applications GPT (Get-pay-to). Some of the most popular are Swagbucks, Prize Rebel, Easy Rewards, and Poll Pay. Users will need to perform various tasks like surveys and quizzes to receive gift cards. With these you can go to Free Fire and buy the diamonds that are needed.

You can also use websites GPT. Like the GPT apps, users will be able to access several of these websites, including Swagbucks, PrizeRebel and YSense, to complete quizzes and surveys, and then redeem rewards in the form of gift cards and more.

We do not recommend you to go to the free generators of free fire, because they are hackers looking to steal accounts and your personal data. Garena warned of this bad procedure on her social networks.

