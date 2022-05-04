Free Fire: how to get the Artificial Intelligence Package in Magic Roulette | Garena | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

There is Magic Roulette for double game in free fire. You can get the Artificial Intelligence Package from today until a week from now. The event is easy to understand, but it will require a lot of luck and the necessary investment of diamonds if you want to win the jackpot.

The most outstanding prize of the event is the Artificial Intelligence Package. Please note that the cosmetic items you can get in this giveaway will not help you win matches, as they have no effect on attacks or combat items.

According to the information available in Garena’s Battle Royale, participants will have to invest 9, 29, 49, 99, 199, 299, 399 and 499 diamonds per spin. It happens that with each turn, the price increases sharply.

Before turning, the player of free fire You will be able to remove two unwanted prizes (except the jackpot) to increase your chances of getting the reward you want.

You can check in this image what are the secondary prizes that you can get in the event.

There are three ways to get diamonds from free fire for the month of May. The first is to download Google Opinion Rewards to complete short surveys and earn Google Play credits, which you can then use to purchase diamonds at free fire.

The second way is by going to GPT (Get-pay-to) websites and applications. Some of the most popular are Swagbucks, Prize Rebel, Easy Rewards, and Poll Pay. Users will need to perform various tasks like surveys and quizzes to receive gift cards. With these you can go to free fire and buy the diamonds that are needed.

Finally, the players free fire they can participate in raffles and custom rooms to get free diamonds. Various YouTube channels and Instagram pages host giveaways that give players the opportunity to earn diamonds at no cost. It’s just a matter of surfing the net.

