Free Fire: how to get the skin M14 – Burning Lily in Arms Royale | Garena | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Looking for something more quality in free fire? There is currently an event available in “Armas Royale”, one of the many sections of Garena’s Luck Royale, so you can take the M14 – Burning Lily skin. We tell you what the dynamics consist of to add this item to the inventory in exchange for diamonds.

You have just over three weeks to get the skin M14 – Burning Lily, which offers increased damage (+) and accuracy (+). All this in exchange for a lower magazine capacity in games of free fire.

Players can try their luck at “Armas Royale” in two ways: buy one spin with the Armas Royale Tickets or buy 10+1 spins with 500 diamonds (virtual currency that costs real money).

It should be noted that, in this dynamic, there is a function called fire luck. “The more you spin, the more likely you are to hit the jackpot. Once you get it, the Fire Luck will be reset”Garena specifies. Every three rounds, you are guaranteed to find 1 epic item. If you want to buy 10 rounds at a time, you will win an additional round.

There is also a chance to win additional rewards for weekly spins, which can be from one, five and fifteen spins.

FREE FIRE | free diamonds

There are three ways to get diamonds from free fire for the month of May. The first is to download Google Opinion Rewards to complete short surveys and earn Google Play credits, which you can then use to purchase diamonds at free fire.

The second way is by going to GPT (Get-pay-to) websites and applications. Some of the most popular are Swagbucks, Prize Rebel, Easy Rewards, and Poll Pay. Users will need to perform various tasks like surveys and quizzes to receive gift cards. With these you can go to free fire and buy the diamonds that are needed.

Finally, the players free fire they can participate in raffles and custom rooms to get free diamonds. Various YouTube channels and Instagram pages host giveaways that give players the opportunity to earn diamonds at no cost. It’s just a matter of surfing the net.

