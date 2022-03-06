Free Fire: March 5 Redeem Codes to Claim Free Rewards | Garena | Battle Royale | Redeem codes | Redeem codes | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Garenathe developer of free fire, added online micropayments as a business model for this free application. However, the community has looked for alternatives to online payments to get skins, weapons, characters and other aesthetic elements.

Given this request, the developer company introduced weekly rewards. The rotation will end on Monday, March 7. You have until that date to get free Assassin’s Creed content in the shooter.

Wednesday, March 2, 2022: Prince of Light discount

Thursday March 3, 2022: incubator bonus

Friday, March 4, 2022: Mystery Shop (Ezio Auditore) and Backpack Recharge

Saturday March 5, 2022: incubator discount

Monday March 7, 2022: Lucky AWM and Keffiyeh Recharge

The other way is through redemption codes. These are letter and number codes that must be copied on the official website of the video game in order to claim random rewards.

FreeFire | Redemption codes from March 5, 2022

SAEW-RT7Y-8HIG

5TG7-6T6R-I7EF

UYGD-HVJD-FERW

BTNY-MHKL-OBV7

C65S-4AEW-DECD

XVGG-TZFS-DCWV

DJSI-9Z76-A5TR

WEF3-4G5B-RTN6

BQ2B-3NRK-TOG9

8V76-C5SR-EDWV

6Y7U-JHBV-CDR6

GW2J-WIE8-F765

TRSF-WEJR-56YG

FBHN-JERU-F76C

6XS5-RFEG-BTHN

FBNI-E7RF-65TS

5TXR-ESDW-EDAN

After 24 hours of publication or once they are used, the following message will appear: “andThe code has expired or is invalid”. You will have to wait for the next batch of Free Fire codes.

Remember that it is one of the official tools of the shooter. They will not be able to suspend your account or ban your profile due to an imbalance in the amount of diamonds in your application.

How to use Free Fire codes?

you still don’t know where free fire codes are claimed? Well, you just have to follow a few simple steps to get free loot without the need to go through the virtual store.

Sign in to this link to access the official Free Fire rewards website ( Rewards Redemption Site) .

to access the official Free Fire rewards website ( . Then log in with Free Fire account from Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.

Index the twelve character code. Make sure not to confuse the numbers with letters and confirm the operation.

Once the code is confirmed, you will only have to wait a few minutes to receive the gift in your account.

