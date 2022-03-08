Free Fire offers the Ezio Auditore Pack with up to 90% discount | Mexico | Spain | Garena | SPORT-PLAY

Assassin’s Creed continues to do its thing in free fire, the Battle Royale developed by Garena. Depending on how lucky you are, you can get the Ezio Auditore Pack with up to 90% discount. We tell you what the event consists of so that you can save diamonds in your future games.

You only have seven days to take advantage of the discount on the Ezio Auditore Packwhose original price is 1499 diamonds, Garena’s virtual currency that costs real money, or in the Lady Sapphire Pack for female characters.

Entering the Assassin’s Creed event for the first time, players of free fire they will have to spin a wheel of fortune to determine the discount in the store. If you are lucky, you can reach 90% discount.

The dynamic is as follows: to purchase the Ezio Auditore Pack or Lady Sapphire Pack, players must reach 20 diamonds spent in the store to unlock both packs. The items that you can find at a discount are the Diamond Royale tickets, Royale Weapons and Incubator, as well as the Hayato character, Explosive Machete, the Funny Beast Package, among others.

FREE FIRE | free diamonds

There are three ways to get diamonds from free fire for the month of March. The first is to download Google Opinion Rewards to complete short surveys and earn Google Play credits, which you can then use to purchase diamonds at free fire.

The second way is by going to GPT (Get-pay-to) websites and applications. Some of the most popular are Swagbucks, Prize Rebel, Easy Rewards, and Poll Pay. Users will need to perform various tasks like surveys and quizzes to receive gift cards. With these you can go to free fire and buy the diamonds that are needed.

Finally, the players free fire they can participate in raffles and custom rooms to get free diamonds. Various YouTube channels and Instagram pages host giveaways that give players the opportunity to earn diamonds at no cost. It’s just a matter of surfing the net.

