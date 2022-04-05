FREE FIRE | Today Codes Tuesday April 5, 2022 – Free Rewards

success for mobile Android and iOS, Garena Free Fireyou have received daily new codes for Today Tuesday April 5, 2022. Players can redeem these codes to receive rewards various in your account. Garena’s Battle Royale is one of the most played and downloaded titles on the market and for this reason the company often releases different codes for its huge community. If you want to get them, hurry up, in this news we share them everyone.

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX codes for today Tuesday April 5, 2022

These are the valid codes for today April 5, 2022 in Europe:

FFB6LSMADRRX

FFPRJZ9NEUHS

FF64MZTMUM8Y

FF4EKMWI88UN

FFUSVCXJRT7R

FFZSEVWPGYPO

FFD13C7HSE2X

FFKQH89D3BMN

FFMSD7YETEOB

FFWPO3G61VYG

FFZQCN8AJ31O

FF55UIC7ISWJ

FF755XKUUVOR

FFP31UTUJKQ8

FFNRPOV31P4I

These are the valid codes for today April 5, 2022 in Mexico:

FFIXEY26QZR

FFOQXO155JCJ

FF5PZBKNXCHL

FFYOEV296EZU

FFXWRNWVCPVV

FFVDJ9BPLQ93

FF87LRWJ4B75

FFXWSBT976DX

FFGCLCOSAIKM

FFOMP25LS47Y

FFVJ1JZUNJ66

FFMYD835WRNU

FFMJR9HYMG34

FFU1EQE4E364

FF1M2MVZB851

Remember that the codes may or may not be valid depending on when you enter them. Some are valid for an entire day from publication, while others are valid for no more than an hour or two.

Most of the Free Fire unlocked codes contain random rewards which can be items as valuable as diamonds, gold coins, tokens, new designs and skins and much more.

How to redeem Free Fire codes?

Redeem Free Fire promotional codes is very easy and you just have to follow a few simple steps. Please note that the codes cannot be redeemed directly from within the game application, but rather you have to visit this official Garena rewards page.

Once inside the web: choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple).

choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple). You will not be able to redeem codes: with a guest account.

with a guest account. After login: Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized).

Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized). When the code has been confirmed successfully: You will receive a congratulations message and the rewards will take about 30 minutes to reach your account (it may even take 12 hours due to various factors).

Remember that each Free Fire code can only be redeemed once on account.

free fire is a free Battle Royale found available for Android and iOS mobile devices. If you want to win all your games, do not hesitate to have a look to our complete guide with tips and tricks.