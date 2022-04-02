FREE FIRE | Today’s Codes Friday April 1, 2022 – Free Rewards

success for mobile Android and iOS, Garena Free Fireyou have received daily new codes for Today Friday April 1, 2022. Players can redeem these codes to receive rewards various in your account. Garena’s Battle Royale is one of the most played and downloaded titles on the market and for this reason the company often releases different codes for its huge community. If you want to get them, hurry up, in this news we share them everyone.

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX codes for today Friday April 1, 2022

These are the valid codes for today April 1, 2022 in Europe:

FFMCPW9RSX5D

FFXXIZUBKEU0

FFHR0VGNZUP3

FFY0ZWBQPJAD

FFJHZHW6N1HN

FFWMHVNDC7YC

FF2ZQMWSBA7Y

FFWPZVX3ZQUN

FFSLQJJKVA7O

FFC8YKYUATZ7

FF7D0G9E6WDG

FFB1429BWRJ9

FF6N1I2U335E

FFQ6K3ZUCSOK

FFY69B728MAT

These are the valid codes for today April 1, 2022 in Mexico:

FFK9SK64V61U

FF8S4NOCX0AZ

FF4ZODOR3GJB

FFROLMVYRK5D

FFL74UIQJZPR

FFACB8WJE8LU

FFZB4W86BHRE

FFUMIJZKA44C

FFAGXUPHY4SG

FF041S19B0NB

FFC4MZCDPHNC

FFCV0K5PWCLW

FFJ03246MURZ

FF3QJRSHZ84U

FF5IRJNRB1GM

Remember that the codes may or may not be valid depending on when you enter them. Some are valid for a whole day from publication, while others are valid for no more than an hour or two.

Most of the Free Fire unlocked codes contain random rewards which can be items as valuable as diamonds, gold coins, tokens, new designs and skins and much more.

How to redeem Free Fire codes?

Redeem Free Fire promotional codes is very easy and you just have to follow a few simple steps. Please note that the codes cannot be redeemed directly from within the game application, but rather you have to visit this official Garena rewards page.

Once inside the web: choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple).

choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple). You will not be able to redeem codes: with a guest account.

with a guest account. After login: Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized).

Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized). When the code has been confirmed successfully: You will receive a congratulations message and the rewards will take about 30 minutes to reach your account (it may even take 12 hours due to various factors).

Remember that each Free Fire code can only be redeemed once on account.

free fire is a free Battle Royale found available for Android and iOS mobile devices. If you want to win all your games, do not hesitate to have a look to our complete guide with tips and tricks.