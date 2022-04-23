FREE FIRE | Today’s Codes Friday April 22, 2022 – Free Rewards

success for mobile Android and iOS, Garena Free Fireyou have received daily new codes for Today Friday April 22, 2022. Players can redeem these codes to receive rewards various in your account. Garena’s Battle Royale is one of the most played and downloaded titles on the market and for this reason the company often releases different codes for its huge community. If you want to get them, hurry up, in this news we share them everyone.

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX codes for today Friday April 22, 2022

These are the valid codes for today April 22, 2022 in Europe:

FFJAYKCEF7ZT

FFELRYCVCBMV

FFF8YYVH0LKR

FFG1RP47HVGH

FFKV4LQA2CMP

FFN9L3DY8EH7

FF2O39QGQDS3

FFIMZYHRFGM8

FFY1N2421IK0

FFBQD7I4SRDO

FFGBSZ431H84

FFDYF8GT8SL7

FFADTS13TOPF

FF3J2ID49R24

FFTAYKYF4SZL

These are the valid codes for today April 22, 2022 in Mexico:

FFKC2OMHYZYT

FFMYJEOD9N3D

FFRQ14F1ALOK

FFDJIKA34G9M

FF3VDKZRMGIJ

FFBPZKB9KQO7

FFSIMTH2R9RH

FFY9C08M4M8H

FFBFZPDOYZY3

FFG1Y9JLQN9I

FFEORZVJS8Q2

FFOHV1O19RQE

FFAKH2DERK1Z

FF2QFF41HFEH

FF2HCF9MADAB

Remember that the codes may or may not be valid depending on when you enter them. Some are valid for an entire day from publication, while others are valid for no more than an hour or two.

Most of the Free Fire unlocked codes contain random rewards which can be items as valuable as diamonds, gold coins, tokens, new designs and skins and much more.

How to redeem Free Fire codes?

Redeem Free Fire promotional codes is very easy and you just have to follow a few simple steps. Please note that the codes cannot be redeemed directly from within the game application, but rather you have to visit this official Garena rewards page.

Once inside the web: choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple).

choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple). You will not be able to redeem codes: with a guest account.

with a guest account. After login: Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized).

Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized). When the code has been confirmed successfully: You will receive a congratulations message and the rewards will take about 30 minutes to reach your account (it may even take 12 hours due to various factors).

Remember that each Free Fire code can only be redeemed once on account.

free fire is a free Battle Royale found available for Android and iOS mobile devices. If you want to win all your games, do not hesitate to have a look to our complete guide with tips and tricks.