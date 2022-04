FREE FIRE | Today’s Codes Thursday April 28, 2022 – Free Rewards

success for mobile Android and iOS, Garena Free Fireyou have received daily new codes for Today Thursday April 28, 2022. Players can redeem these codes to receive rewards various in your account. Garena’s Battle Royale is one of the most played and downloaded titles on the market and for this reason the company often releases different codes for its huge community. If you want to get them, hurry up, in this news we share them everyone.

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX codes for today Thursday April 28, 2022

These are the valid codes for today April 28, 2022 in Europe:

FF7YT3MJJKH6

FFMP0KEJGV2Y

FFUY2H54HS6O

FF73KQG5ALKE

FFHGIW7CU3ON

FFF1856W4AQ3

FFCIQOHR4KVZ

FFY47PYU9SAO

FFTDT6ERK9Y4

FF80KGUY7XNJ

FFWHMQKH82J9

FFAO3NYEIQ3N

FFSM2GGDKLEX

FFKK027JX9XE

FFSKD56BG0VW

These are the valid codes for today April 28, 2022 in Mexico:

FFFLFGTFL9W6

FFLAD7MNOSI8

FFLPJHWI9R6U

FFQ4VZ54J2TP

FFIH660FCXYG

FFJG35C3RBZP

FFFAMZX4T2BS

FFIYXMBMZ45H

FFYX5EO3Y5NJ

FFRP0BQ4OVD7

FF82M1MUW5KM

FFABXMBQ7U7M

FFT6LQVSGOUF

FF8LOYYPIHMX

FFLHUSWBE9DD

Remember that the codes may or may not be valid depending on when you enter them. Some are valid for a whole day from publication, while others are valid for no more than an hour or two.

Most of the Free Fire unlocked codes contain random rewards which can be items as valuable as diamonds, gold coins, tokens, new designs and skins and much more.

How to redeem Free Fire codes?

Redeem Free Fire promotional codes is very easy and you just have to follow a few simple steps. Please note that the codes cannot be redeemed directly from within the game application, but rather you have to visit this official Garena rewards page.

Once inside the web: choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple).

choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple). You will not be able to redeem codes: with a guest account.

with a guest account. After login: Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized).

Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized). When the code has been confirmed successfully: You will receive a congratulations message and the rewards will take about 30 minutes to reach your account (it may even take 12 hours due to various factors).

Remember that each Free Fire code can only be redeemed once on account.

free fire is a free Battle Royale found available for Android and iOS mobile devices. If you want to win all your games, do not hesitate to have a look to our complete guide with tips and tricks.