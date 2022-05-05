FREE FIRE | Today’s Codes Thursday May 5, 2022 – Free Rewards

success for mobile Android and iOS, Garena Free Fireyou have received daily new codes for Today Thursday May 5, 2022. Players can redeem these codes to receive rewards various in your account. Garena’s Battle Royale is one of the most played and downloaded titles on the market and for this reason the company often releases different codes for its huge community. If you want to get them, hurry up, in this news we share them everyone.

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX codes for today Thursday May 5, 2022

These are the valid codes for today May 5, 2022 in Europe:

FF3UGRWR1RYD

FFLNB1E7Y1CM

FF53Q4MUC4C8

FFQJFE4BAC3H

FFAYUO6YKQA2

FFU4V0JHTT5O

FFS26P1RTAH7

FF0TDVBTIIKL

FFZY8PC429U9

FFM63AXB1FY6

FFD2ZX2Y4ZZQ

FFUEE7T682XR

FFZLWWZCWMPN

FF8IVVZJNDJO

FFJ1B917VT8M

These are the valid codes for today May 5, 2022 in Mexico:

FFYI4CFLFHW6

FFUWGER7CGJ1

FFV7L670GKNP

FFDV7R30YVHT

FFSX5R3B0673

FFHULQCF5EKR

FFPWG6CVQV0R

FFGV8O5B7JE8

FF37KUEQST4Y

FFHRWS458F3Z

FFUO2DQ3OB7X

FFWCBU79ONSI

FFFX6WHFACLB

FFFQAQOL0QGY

FFCGDR3EC837

Remember that the codes may or may not be valid depending on when you enter them. Some are valid for a whole day from publication, while others are valid for no more than an hour or two.

Most of the Free Fire unlocked codes contain random rewards which can be items as valuable as diamonds, gold coins, tokens, new designs and skins and much more.

How to redeem Free Fire codes?

Redeem Free Fire promotional codes is very easy and you just have to follow a few simple steps. Please note that the codes cannot be redeemed directly from within the game application, but rather you have to visit this official Garena rewards page.

Once inside the web: choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple).

choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple). You will not be able to redeem codes: with a guest account.

with a guest account. After login: Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized).

Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized). When the code has been confirmed successfully: You will receive a congratulations message and the rewards will take about 30 minutes to reach your account (it may even take 12 hours due to various factors).

Remember that each Free Fire code can only be redeemed once on account.

free fire is a free Battle Royale found available for Android and iOS mobile devices. If you want to win all your games, do not hesitate to have a look to our complete guide with tips and tricks.