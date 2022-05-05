FREE FIRE | Today’s Codes Wednesday May 4, 2022 – Free Rewards

success for mobile Android and iOS, Garena Free Fireyou have received daily new codes for today Wednesday May 4, 2022. Players can redeem these codes to receive rewards various in your account. Garena’s Battle Royale is one of the most played and downloaded titles on the market and for this reason the company often releases different codes for its huge community. If you want to get them, hurry up, in this news we share them everyone.

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX codes for today Wednesday May 4, 2022

These are the valid codes for today May 4, 2022 in Europe:

FFGHIDRLGFF6

FF3MQB5BEBRH

FFWUZFQ2M7K0

FF360CVE4P1O

FFJSIXHO10DG

FFU4HFKQ7M6S

FF634HFKDP1B

FF1JKZ1NDTW5

FFULKQ43Y13N

FFH7QQKNMMGT

FF3FNRKE50V6

FFT4MHX5TCYF

FFX2TL371JEY

FFC6BYC6EOL

FFZ12PLHNCWU

These are the valid codes for today May 4, 2022 in Mexico:

FF1DBLLUMBUL

FFGM1DT7U05L

FFWZXG4T43WL

FF0O56B5EZOG

FFCHGD64N7T7

FF1YKF1RJUKG

FFKM6CZON4PN

FFU0NTVHV7OC

FFODQCC5WQ6S

FFIRW7JVVJX

FFO6J1FXV4RO

FF0WCBVX7VLV

FFBBFFCGPIJ5

FFLTSVQXR4C7

FFINGUBID3K4

Remember that the codes may or may not be valid depending on when you enter them. Some are valid for an entire day from publication, while others are valid for no more than an hour or two.

Most of the Free Fire unlocked codes contain random rewards which can be items as valuable as diamonds, gold coins, tokens, new designs and skins and much more.

How to redeem Free Fire codes?

Redeem Free Fire promotional codes is very easy and you just have to follow a few simple steps. Please note that the codes cannot be redeemed directly from within the game application, but rather you have to visit this official Garena rewards page.

Once inside the web: choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple).

choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple). You will not be able to redeem codes: with a guest account.

with a guest account. After login: Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized).

Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized). When the code has been confirmed successfully: You will receive a congratulations message and the rewards will take about 30 minutes to reach your account (it may even take 12 hours due to various factors).

Remember that each Free Fire code can only be redeemed once on account.

free fire is a free Battle Royale found available for Android and iOS mobile devices. If you want to win all your games, do not hesitate to have a look to our complete guide with tips and tricks.