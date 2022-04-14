Free Fire: weekly agenda from April 13 to 19 with Evil Easter Bunny Box and discounts

free fire reveal the contents of the weekly schedule completely between days April 13 and 19, 2022. Throughout this week you will find a selection of cosmetic bonuses at your fingertips, as well as new discounts and much more. Remember that the Garena title is available in free to play format for iOS and Android mobile devices.

All the contents of the weekly agenda of Free Fire

Wednesday, April 13, 2022: Evil Easter Bunny Box

Thursday, April 14, 2022: Discount Fair

Saturday April 16, 2022: Magic Roulette, Gloo Recharge and Coral Recharge

Thus, among the contents of Garena Free Fire of this week highlights the new collaboration with the AAA (Lucha Libre Worldwide) from Mexico along with the new look inspired by Lady Shani with lady violet. Also, if you’re a fan of Pagano you can’t miss the crazy look of the Gloo Wall. Finally, let us remember that the event ring nights It will take place on April 23, 2022.

Do you want to be up to date with what is happening in the Free Fire universe? Don’t worry. Through our news section you will find out what is happening around you. The most popular content come through the free reward codes. When redeeming them, you will receive items in your inventory at no additional cost. This way you can increase your locker of customization items without paying. Stay tuned for the daily rotation!

Source | Garena Free Fire