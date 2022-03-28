Free Fire: weekly schedule for March 23 and 29 with lucky wheel and king’s tower

James 6 mins ago Games Leave a comment 17 Views

Free Fire reveals the contents that its weekly agenda will offer between March 23 and 29. During this window you will find multiple opportunities to expand your cosmetics cabinet. Garena continues to support its great success free to play available on iOS and Android mobile devices.

All the contents of the weekly agenda of Free Fire

  • Wednesday, March 23, 2022 | gold royale and discount: wall gloo
  • Thursday, March 24, 2022 | king’s tower
  • Friday, March 25, 2022 | Royale weapons and collaboration items
  • Saturday March 26, 2022 | Discount: Medal Pack
  • Monday, March 28, 2022 | Lucky roulette and diamond royale
  • Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | Preorder now and reload the warrior

The weekly agenda of Free Fire during this week stands out for the incorporation of the lucky roulette, which can provide you with the desired elite pass. What’s more. You will have discounts on the diabolical gloo wall, not to mention diamente royale. Yes, diamond. The peculiar skin will be available to unlock as part of the content.

Do you want to be up to date with what is happening in the Free Fire universe? Do not worry. Through our news section you will find out what is happening around you. The most popular content come through the free reward codes. When redeeming them, you will receive items in your inventory at no additional cost.

It may interest you:

Source: Free Fire on Twitter

Source link

About James

Check Also

Resident Evil on GameCube: the perfect remake?

we can’t talk about survival-horror not to mention Resident Evil. Because the Capcom franchise is …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved