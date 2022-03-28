Free Fire: weekly schedule for March 23 and 29 with lucky wheel and king’s tower

Free Fire reveals the contents that its weekly agenda will offer between March 23 and 29. During this window you will find multiple opportunities to expand your cosmetics cabinet. Garena continues to support its great success free to play available on iOS and Android mobile devices.

All the contents of the weekly agenda of Free Fire

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 | gold royale and discount: wall gloo

Thursday, March 24, 2022 | king’s tower

Friday, March 25, 2022 | Royale weapons and collaboration items

Saturday March 26, 2022 | Discount: Medal Pack

Monday, March 28, 2022 | Lucky roulette and diamond royale

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | Preorder now and reload the warrior

The weekly agenda of Free Fire during this week stands out for the incorporation of the lucky roulette, which can provide you with the desired elite pass. What’s more. You will have discounts on the diabolical gloo wall, not to mention diamente royale. Yes, diamond. The peculiar skin will be available to unlock as part of the content.

Source: Free Fire on Twitter