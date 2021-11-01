Free from restrictions at Christmas thanks to the Green pass. Over 5 million deaths worldwide

“The increase in cases was foreseeable but there is no from be alarmed: the cold season is coming, which favors the circulation of viruses and people no longer use them masks“, says the medical director of Spallanzani, Francis V.toia that, in an interview with Corriere della Sera launches an appeal: “We need to increase the vaccinations and make them mandatory for those in contact with the public. What we need to do today – Vaia points out – is to push on two groups of the population: fragile subjects and seniors, but also on all not vaccinated and those immunized with a single dose, which unfortunately are many. The government must take courageous action to drain this basin and extend the vaccination obligation to anyone who holds functions in contact with the public. And also to put an end to the conception of the tampon as a strategic act to obtain the Green pass: the test is a snapshot of the moment, not of yesterday and not of tomorrow. And it cannot replace the vaccine which, I repeat again, has proved to be an effective weapon. The time has come to inflict the blow of the ko at Covid “.