Free from restrictions at Christmas thanks to the Green pass. Over 5 million deaths worldwide
The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world, updates today, Monday 1 November 2021 on vaccines and Green pass. Yesterday in Italy 4,526 new cases and 26 deaths: the positivity rate is 1.3%. Hope: “If necessary, extension of a state of emergency”. Sileri: “At Christmas we will be free from restrictions thanks to the Green pass and priority third dose for teachers”. The State Council confirms the obligation of green certification for teachers. Shock protest in Novara with no-passes dressed as lager prisoners. In our country almost 83% of the over 12 population are immunized.
In the world 246,713,681 infections, over 5 million deaths. Use, Fauci: “No long-term effect.” The US decision for the use of the Moderna vaccine on adolescents has been postponed. Australia reopens its borders after 600 days, from today Israel also reopens for vaccinated and cured.
In China, another 92 Covid cases have been registered in the last 24 hours
There China yesterday recorded another 92 cases of COVID-19, of which 59 from internal transmission and 33 imported: the National Health Commission reported in its daily updates, according to which domestic infections have been detected in the provinces of Heilongjiang (27), Gansu (10), Hebei (9), Inner Mongolia (6), Ningxia (3), while one each in Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Shandong and Qinghai.
In Germany, Health Minister Spahn calls for vaccination centers to be reopened
The outgoing Health Minister of Germany, Jens Spahn, asked the lander governments to reactivate some specialized vaccination centers against the COVID-19 which were closed in late summer, to help administer doses of recall, while in the country, new coronavirus infections are increasing rapidly. According to official figures, around two thirds of the 83 million Germans have been fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, the number of new infections has steadily increased over the past few weeks.
Worldwide, 5 million deaths from Covid have been reached since the start of the pandemic
In less than two years of pandemic, deaths related to COVID-19 in the world they have reached the quota of five million. The count is from Johns Hopkins University, which shows exactly 5,000,425. Globally, Covid-19 is now the third leading cause of death worldwide, after heart disease and heart attack. The United States lead the sad ranking of Covid victims with over 745,000 deaths.
Usa, postpone the decision on the Covid Moderna vaccine to 12-17 year olds
The Food and Drug Administration (Fda) will need more time to decide whether to approve the Covid vaccine Modern for adolescents aged 12-17, to better assess the recent international analyzes on the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination. This was announced by the pharmaceutical company. “The safety of vaccine recipients is of paramount importance to Moderna. The Company is fully committed to working closely with the FDA to support their review and is grateful to the FDA for their diligence,” Moderna said in a statement.
Casellati: “Act immediately for funds and donate vaccine doses to Africa”
“We must look ahead. To the effective and immediate commitment to donate toAfrica million doses, plus the allocation of substantial funds for the transfer of technologies. This is to provide that continent with an autonomous capacity for vaccine and pharmaceutical production “. He says this, hoping for the Summit” an important contribution to building a safer and fairer world “, Elisabetta Casellati in the video message to the second summit of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East (ECAM), underway in Rome.
From today Israel reopens to vaccinated tourists
Israel reopened from today ai vaccinated tourists o national borders healed from Covid, closed since March 2020. A reopening postponed numerous times due to the various pandemic waves that have affected the country. At the moment Israel seems to have stopped the fourth wave of the infection also thanks to the third vaccination: in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health, new cases were 472 out of 70,204 tests with a positivity rate of 0.68%.
The island of Tonga in lockdown after the discovery of the first Covid case since the beginning of the pandemic
The main island of Tonga will go in lockdown for a week after the South Pacific nation reported its first case of C.oronavirus . The government announced it. The vast archipelago identified its first case of the virus last week after a traveler arriving from New Zeland tested positive and was isolated in a quarantine hotel. The Prime Minister of Tonga, Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa, said the blockade will begin tomorrow, shortly after midnight, and will only apply to the island of Tongatapu, where the majority of the population lives.
Portuale No Green pass of Trieste hospitalized for Covid: “I was afraid”
“I have Covid … I have pneumonia, these days I felt fatigued and I began to struggle. I was afraid but now I feel calm because there are doctors and nurses here. Now I breathe better and I am realizing the danger of the disease “. This is what he told the newspaper The small Cristian, 52-year-old port unvaccinated, who in recent days had participated in the no pass protests of Trieste and who is hospitalized today for Coronavirus.
After 18 months Thailand reopens to vaccinated tourists from 60 countries
There Thailand reopens to tourism after 18 months of closure due to the pandemic and is already waiting for tens of thousands of visitors today. THE vaccinated tourists from over 60 countries, considered to be “low risk”, are allowed to enter the country, avoiding the forty in hotel. Industry operators, reports the Bbc, expect 15 million tourists next year after a drop – in 2020 – of more than 80%. Among the countries from which you can return to travel to Thailand are the UK, China, the Japan, the USA and much of theEurope.
Burioni and the theory of 3783 Italians who died of Covid: “Dangerous lie”
The virologist Roberto Burioni explained in the usual Sunday evening lesson a What’s the weather like because the statement that the deaths from Covid in Italy were 3783 is “a dangerous lie. To belittle this to try to diminish the importance of the precautions we are still taking and the vaccinations that are getting us out of this nightmare is a lack of respect for all those dead and their loved ones ”.
Vaia (Spallanzani): “Cases on the rise, but no alarm”
“The increase in cases was foreseeable but there is no from be alarmed: the cold season is coming, which favors the circulation of viruses and people no longer use them masks“, says the medical director of Spallanzani, Francis V.toia that, in an interview with Corriere della Sera launches an appeal: “We need to increase the vaccinations and make them mandatory for those in contact with the public. What we need to do today – Vaia points out – is to push on two groups of the population: fragile subjects and seniors, but also on all not vaccinated and those immunized with a single dose, which unfortunately are many. The government must take courageous action to drain this basin and extend the vaccination obligation to anyone who holds functions in contact with the public. And also to put an end to the conception of the tampon as a strategic act to obtain the Green pass: the test is a snapshot of the moment, not of yesterday and not of tomorrow. And it cannot replace the vaccine which, I repeat again, has proved to be an effective weapon. The time has come to inflict the blow of the ko at Covid “.
Usa, President Biden’s spokesperson positive about Covid
The spokesperson for the White House Jen Psaki, although vaccinated, she tested positive for COVID-19 days after he gave up on President Joe Biden’s trip to Europe because some of his family members were found to be infected. She made it known herself, specifying that she last saw Biden last Tuesday outside, with the mask and respecting the social distancing.
Vaccine Bulletin, 89,851,272 doses have been administered in Italy so far
89,851,272 doses of vaccine administered in Italy, 90% of the total delivered, amounting to 99,784,121 so far (in detail 71,161,190 Pfizer / BioNTech, 15,233,385 Modern, 11.543.541 Vaxzevria-AstraZeneca and 1,846,005 Janssen). This was reported by the report of the extraordinary commissioner for the health emergency updated at 6.14 today. People who received the third additional dose 263,358, 30% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose, while 1,316,568 (44.05% of the population) are subject to a booster dose. The people who have had at least one dose are, instead, 46.630.490, 86.34% of the population over 12 while those who have completed the vaccination cycle are 44.779.642, 82.91% of the population over 12.
Australia reopens its borders after 600 days
Non-quarantine travel from New Zealand to Australia will resume from today, Australia’s Minister of Trade and Tourism Dan Tehan said. The resumption of non-quarantine arrivals from New Zeland it would be “a great boost for tourism and trust,” added Tehan. Prior to departure, travelers must present proof of a completed negative pre-departure PCR test within 3 days of flight departure to Australia. Proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 is also required. Australia has largely reopened after months of lockdown designed to handle growing Covid infections. Australia’s international borders have been closed for 18 months.
Sileri: “Thanks to the Green pass at Christmas we will be without restrictions”
“We will live a Christmas free. The cases will continue to grow a little more. Thanks to the green card, we will not be restricted. ”The Undersecretary of Health said so Pierpaolo Sileri in an interview with Corriere della Sera. On the third doses of vaccine announced a priority for teachers: “It was done for health professionals and how their teachers and school workers work in risky environments, in contact with young people who under 12 are not immunized as it is not yet available the vaccine for their age “.
The news on Covid in Italy and in the world today, 1 November 2021
The Covid-19 emergency continues in Italy and in the world. In our country, 4,526 new cases and 26 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours according to yesterday’s bulletin of the Ministry of Health. The rate of positivity is 1.3%. Slight decrease in ICU patients compared to the previous day. Here is the detail with the numbers region by region:
- Lombardy: +474
- Veneto: +388
- Campania: +636
- Emilia-Romagna: +372
- Lazio: +528
- Piedmont: +193
- Sicily: +301
- Tuscany: +385
- Puglia: +184
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +295
- Brands: +118
- Liguria: +98
- Calabria: +178
- Abruzzo: +105
- PA Bolzano: +82
- Sardinia: +23
- Umbria: +78
- PA Trento: +63
- Basilicata: +13
- Molise: +5
- Aosta Valley: +8
All regions remain in white area. Minister Speranza: “If necessary, extension state of emergency“. Sileri:” We will live a Christmas free from restrictions thanks to Green pass, continue with the third doses of vaccine. “Shock protest in Novara, with no-passes dressed as lager prisoners: Jewish communities rise up.
Worldwide 246,713,681 infections and 4,999,902 deaths from Covid-19. For Fauci (USA) “no long-term effects of the vaccine”. Australia reopens its borders after 600 days. Still record of deaths in Russia.