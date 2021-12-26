free game of December 26 unveiled in advance by the usual leaker – Nerd4.life

While the holidays continue, Epic Games Store prepares to make a new one available free PC game. Today, December 26, 2021, the creators of Fortnite will make Control – an action game by Remedy Entertainment – available for free, at least as revealed by the leaker billbil-kun. Precisely, it would be the standard edition, therefore without DLC.

The leaker has unveiled all the previous free games of the Epic Games Store, in addition to the free PS4 and PS5 games of January 2022 and all those of the previous months. billbil-kun has always correctly revealed all the games coming out, so we can consider it extremely reliable. As always, remember that this is a leak, not an official confirmation. The symbol in the image that you can see on the Epic Games Store website, however, has the same shape of the hand of the protagonist of Control when she uses her powers, so we think that the leak was not wrong.

The protagonist of Control in the furnace

In our review of the PC game, we explained to you that: “As we also wrote at the beginning of the article, Control is truly a passionate manifestation of Remedy’s love for PC players: the settings that can be accessed in this conversion they are very many and range from controls to HUD management, up to the numerous graphic settings. Perhaps we would have expected some additional frames at lower resolutions taking into account the test configurations, but it is also true that we had never found a title able to support ray tracing and DLSS since the launch in such an optimized way. For this reason we have chosen to reward Control on PC with an additional decimal compared to the console counterpart: if your computer allows it, this is the version to buy . ”

