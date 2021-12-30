free game of December 29, 2021 now available, download link – Nerd4.life

Salt and Sanctuary and the free game in today’s Epic Games Store, Wednesday 29 December 2021. You can redeem the Ska Studios soulslike for free within the next 24 hours, so until 4:59 pm tomorrow.

You can redeem Salt and Sanctuary for free on the Epic Games Store at this address or directly in the Epic launcher and access the store directly from there. Once done, the game will be added to your library and will be yours forever, just as if you had actually purchased it.

Salt and Sanctuary is a Metroidvania that seamlessly blends fast-paced, brutal 2D combat with RPG mechanics.

You can use and upgrade over 600 weapons, armor, spells and items as you enter a cursed realm of forgotten cities, blood-soaked prisons, desecrated monuments, and fallen lords who were once celebrated. To find out more, we recommend reading our Salt and Sanctuary review.

Salt and Sanctuary, an image from the game

Hereinafter i minimum and recommended system requirements by Salt and Sanctuary:

Minimum

Operating system : Windows Vista

: Windows Vista Processor : Intel Core 2 Duo 2.8 GHz or equivalent

: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.8 GHz or equivalent Memory : 1 GB of RAM

: 1 GB of RAM Video Card : DirectX 10 compatible and shader model 3.0 support

: DirectX 10 compatible and shader model 3.0 support DirectX : Version 10

: Version 10 Memory: 2 GB of available space

Recommended

Operating system : Windows 8

: Windows 8 Processor : Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon 64 X2 5600+

: Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon 64 X2 5600+ Memory : 2 GB of RAM

: 2 GB of RAM Video Card : NVIDIA 9600GT or ATI Radeon HD 5000+ or ​​better

: NVIDIA 9600GT or ATI Radeon HD 5000+ or ​​better DirectX : Version 10

: Version 10 Memory: 2 GB of available space

Tomorrow, December 30th, instead it will be the turn of the last free game of the Epic Games Store of 2021, which as usual was revealed in advance by a leak.