free game of February 10, 2022 officially announced – Nerd4.life

Simultaneously with the unlocking of Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair come free game of today, Epic Games Store announced some will be the one made available for download starting February 10, 2022: Windbound.

While you are playing Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, of which we have already given you all the details for the download, let’s try to understand something more of Windbound.

The Forbidden Islands call you, reveal their secrets

Shipwrecked alone on an unknown island, explore its lands and navigate its treacherous seas to survive.

You are Kara, a warrior kidnapped by a violent storm far from your tribe. Falling from your boat, at the mercy of the currents, you are thrown from the sea on the beaches of the Forbidden Islands, a mysterious paradise.

Without boats, food or tools, but with the determination and the means to make it through, discover the many resources of this beautiful island. Create tools and weapons to hunt and defend yourself from nature and its incredible wild creatures.

As you explore all the islands and the ruins scattered around them, secrets of the past and glimpses of the future will reveal themselves to you. Unravel the mystery that surrounds them and you may find more than just the way home.

Embark on an introspective journey and discover the history of the idyllic Forbidden Islands; each holds the key to a mystery and unexpected revelations.

Explore to the horizon

Head towards the horizon as you advance between islands, each with a different fauna, different landscapes and new challenges.

Survive

Explore the unknown territories of the islands in search of resources and use them to build a wide range of tools to upgrade the boat and weapons to hunt wildlife. When resources dwindle, prepare to set sail.

Build the perfect vessel

Your boat is the perfect companion for this trip. Carefully build your own personal sailing ship to navigate the treacherous waters that separate the islands. Design your boat to face stormy winds, monstrous waves and deadly sea creatures.

For more details, read our Windbound review.

Now it’s your turn: tell us, what do you think of the free game of February 10, 2022 of the Epic Games Store! Did you have it on your wish list? Would you like to play it? Windbound what? Express yourself!