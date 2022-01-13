free game of January 13, 2022 available, download link – Nerd4.life

From now on Epic Games Store is available on free game today, Thursday 13 January 2022. The title in question is Galactic Civilizations III, a strategic 4X with a sci-fi setting.

You can redeem the free game of the Epic Games Store of January 6, 2022 from the dedicated page of Galactic Civilizations III, which you can reach at this address.

Alternatively, you can start the Epic Games launcher and access the store directly from there. You will have until 4:59 pm next Thursday, or January 20, to redeem the game. Once done, it will be added to your library forever, with no limitations whatsoever, just as if you had purchased it.

Galactic Civilizations III is a 4X strategy game developed by Stardock Entertainment. The player will be able to choose from a dozen different alien races and expand their galactic empire using diplomacy, espionage, technological advances and much more.

“Choose your race from Humans (Human), Drengin, Altarians (Altarian) and many more and lead your civilization to a golden age … Research new technologies, design spaceships and colonize new worlds as you face threats and win challenges from new and mysterious sources. Negotiate trade and treaties, declare wars, spy on your enemies and promote model citizens. And when you’re done, continue playing as one of many alien civilizations, each featuring a story, a tech tree, naval components and much more, “reads the game’s official description.

If you want to know more, we recommend that you read our Galactic Civilizations III review.

Finally, we point out that next week’s free Epic Games Store game has been unveiled.