free game of January 13, 2022 officially announced – Nerd4.life

Epic Games has announced which will be the free PC game of the Epic Games Store of January 13, 2022. Next week we will be able to claim the following game for free: Galactic Civilizations III.

Galactic Civilizations III a 4X strategy game with a sci-fi setting. The official description reads: “The human race is now able to travel faster than light and this has paved the way for the exploration and colonization of the stars. As the head of the newly formed Earth Alliance, you will lead the expansion of humanity to become a space civilization. Soon, you will find that we are not alone. ”

“Alien civilizations with their own histories and motives are also expanding. Research new technologies, design spaceships, negotiate trade treaties and agreements, finance wars, colonize new worlds and build space bases in the greatest 4X strategy game ever. And when you have it. finished, replay with one of the many alien civilizations, each with its own history, its own tech tree, its own components and much more. ”

Galactic Civiliations III

Galactic Civiliations III is a 2015 game, which we reviewed at this address. Tell us, what do you think of this free game?

We also remind you that this week’s free game is available right now. You have until January 13, 2022, at 4:59 pm precisely, to be able to claim it and add it to your library permanently.

