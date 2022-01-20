free game of January 20, 2022 available, download link – Nerd4.life

It is now available on Epic Games Store the free game today, Thursday 20 January 2022. As announced last week, the title in question is the puzzle game Relicta.

You can redeem the free game of the Epic Games Store of 20 January 2022 from the dedicated Relicta page that you can reach at this address.

Alternatively, you can start the Epic Games launcher and access the store directly from there. You will have until 4:59 pm next Thursday, or January 13th, to redeem the game. Once done, it will be added to your library forever, with no limitations whatsoever, just as if you had purchased it.

Relicta, an image from the game

Relicta is a first person puzzle game physics-based sci-fi themed, in which the player must creatively combine magnetism and gravity to solve puzzles and unlock the secrets of the Chandra moon base. To find out more, we recommend reading our tried and tested PC version.

“Without anyone’s help, deep in the Moon, your scientific mind is the only thing that can keep your daughter alive … You will take on the role of a forgotten physics excellence on a haunting and derelict lunar base. Blast your way through enigmatic terraformed craters by manipulating gravity and magnetism according to your will in order to solve physical puzzles. intrigues of 22nd century orbital politics? Buried in the eternal darkness of the lunar craters is a secret that could claim your daughter’s life or change the fate of humanity forever. Are you ready to face the final consequences of your quest?“reads the official description.

Hereinafter i minimum and recommended requirements by Relicta:

Minimum

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Core i3 / Athlon 64 X2 6400

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 / ATI Radeon HD 5770

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 12 GB of available space

Recommended