free game of January 20, 2022 officially announced – Nerd4.life

Epic Games announced the free PC game of the Epic Games Store of January 20, 2022. Next week, players will have the opportunity to claim the following game completely free of charge: Relicta.

Relicta is a first person puzzle game in Portal style and The Talos Principles. As a scientist on a moon base, we will have to manipulate magnetism and gravity to complete a series of levels. The official description reads: “Relicta is a physics-based first-person puzzle game in which you have to creatively combine magnetism and gravity to unlock the secrets of the Chandra Base. Without anyone’s help, in the depths of the Moon, your mind science is the only thing that can keep your daughter alive … ”

“Buried in the eternal darkness of the lunar craters is a secret that could claim your daughter’s life or change the fate of humanity forever. Are you ready to face the final consequences of your quest?”

Finally, we remind you that this week’s free game is already available right now. Until 4:59 pm on January 20, 2022, we will be able to claim today’s game and add it permanently to our library.