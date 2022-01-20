free game of January 27, 2022 officially announced – Nerd4.life

A leak had already anticipated it, but now we have official confirmation: Daemon X Machina is the free game from the Epic Games Store which will be made available from January 27, 2022.

Daemon X Machina puts us in the shoes of a Outer, a human being who is part of a lineage that appeared after the Fall of the Moon. We are a paid mercenary from Orbital, an organization fighting at the forefront of a war against the Immortals, corrupt AIs that have rebelled against humans. The game allows us to control a customizable mech known as Arsenal.

You can read our Daemon X Machina review here.

here are the minimum requirements by Daemon X Machina:

Operating system: Windows 8.1 / 10

Processor: Intel i5-3470 / AMD FX-8300

Memory: 6 GB of RAM

Video card: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 / Radeon HD7870

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 13 GB of available space

Instead, let’s see now i recommended requirements:

Operating system: Windows 8.1 / 10

Processor: Intel i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video card: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX580

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 13 GB of available space

Tell us, what do you think of the free game of January 27, 2022 of the Epic Games Store? Are you interested? We remind you that today’s free game, Relicta, is available right now!