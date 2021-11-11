free game of November 11, 2021 available, download link – Nerd4.life

It is now available on Epic Games Store the free game today, Thursday 11 November 2021. As already announced last week, the title in question is actually a content, rather than a real game: it is in fact theRogue Company Season 4 Epic Pack, a series of elements to be used within the Rogue Company shooter.

You can redeem the free PC game from the Epic Games Store on November 11, 2021 by entering the dedicated page of the store, which you can reach at this address. Alternatively, you can start the store launcher and access the store directly from there. You have until next Thursday, or November 18, 2021 to redeem the game. Once done, it will be added to your library forever, with no limitations whatsoever, just as if you had purchased it.

Rogue Company is a is one third person action shooter with tactical elements, released as free-to-play and made by Hi-Rez Studios and First Watch Games. In the game we find ourselves playing one of the various elite agents present at your choice, each characterized by specific skills and fighting styles. You can get to know him better by reading our Rogue Company review.

The Season Four Epic Pack, in particular, allows you to to unlock the characters Switchblade and Scorch, two particularly powerful Rogues characterized by the ability to incinerate opponents with flames and napalm. Also included in the pack is the “Inferno Imp” skin for Switchblade and 20,000 Battle Pass experience points.

We read below the official description of Rogue Company: Epic Pack of the Epic Games Store:

Kick off Season 4 with this FREE Epic Games Pack! Unlock Switchblade and Scorch, two fiery Rogues who incinerate enemies with fire and napalm! Plus: Switchblade’s Inferno Imp costume and 20,000 PX from the Battle Pass. All free!

Main features