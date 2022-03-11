Free games and on sale this weekend (March 11-13): Dead by Daylight, Cities Skyline…

New weekend, new opportunities to discover other games far from your usual library. Between March 11 and 13 You have at your disposal a varied assortment of experiences, both free and discounted. Whether you’re on PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC or Nintendo Switch, you can spend a few busy days behind the screen.

Dead by Daylight on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Starbreeze offers the chance to access the entire Dead by Daylight offer this weekend. The promotion will be enabled until next Monday, March 14. In the case of Xbox, it is necessary to have an Xbox Live Gold subscription to access. Any progress you make will be stored in case you decide to come back later.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo on PlayStation and Xbox

Square Enix published a few days ago the demo of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. In it you can progress from the beginning of the game to the third level, including all the basic jobs available. Any progress you make will carry over to the final version.

Cities Skyline on PC

The Epic Games Store continues to support its free games promotion. After Cris Tales, the one chosen for this slot is Cities Skyline, You can redeem it in your store profile until next March 17 at 4:00 p.m. (CET). Once you do it you will have it forever.

Subscription Games

nintendo switch online

Offers

PlayStation

Xbox

pc

Switch