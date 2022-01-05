free games available for January 2022

Starting today Tuesday January 4th are free titles for January 2022 available for redemption for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Six titles are available this month, two cross-gen for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and a third PS4 title (playable in backward compatibility on PS5).

This month, therefore, it will be up to:

Deep Rock Galactic [PS4/PS5]

Dirt 5 [PS4/PS5]

Persona 5 Strikers [PS4]

Deep Rock Galactic is a cooperative FPS (1 to 4 players) with super tough space dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally generated caves and endless hordes of alien monsters. Team up with other players to dig, explore and make your way through a system of huge caves infested with hordes of deadly enemies and precious resources. You’ll need to be able to count his companions if you want to survive the most hostile cave system in the galaxy!

Dirt 5 [PS4/PS5]

Master breathtaking courses around the world and drive an iconic selection of cars in a new off-road experience. Indulge yourself with the boldest off-road racing experience ever, complete with Starry Career mode, four-player split screen, Playgrounds creation mode and more. Track your own path on tracks around the world covered in gravel, ice, snow and sand, driving a wide range of cars, from rally cars to trucks and GTs. Compete on over 70 courses in 10 locations around the world, from New York’s frozen East River to Norway with its shining Northern Lights.

Persona 5 Strikers [PS4]

Enter the fascinating world of Persona with an unreleased story as the Phantom Thieves embark on an epic road trip through Japan. A summer vacation with your closest friends takes an unexpected turn when a distorted reality emerges that will lead you to embark on an epic adventure and fight against the corruption that spreads between cities. Control your team dynamically in action-packed explosive combat, reveal the truth and win the hearts of the prisoners at the heart of the crisis!

All the aforementioned free PlayStation Plus games they can be redeemed starting today and until Monday, January 3, 2022.

Source: PlayStation