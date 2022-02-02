free games available for subscribers in February 2022 – Nerd4.life

Available i free games from February 2022 from Prime Gaming, Amazon’s subscription service linked to Amazon Prime, which gives away full titles and bonus content for live service games every month.

As always, you can go to the Prime Gaming main page and scroll to the bottom to make them yours.

Here is the list of free games for February 2022 on Prime Gaming:

Stellaris (redeemable on GOG)

As Far As The Eye

Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey

Double Kick Heroes

Golazo Soccer League

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and World War Z: Aftermath, two of the games from January 2022, also remain redeemable until February 7, 2022.

The most important game of the month is Stellaris, Paradox Interactive 4X strategy much loved by the community and updated with a lot of content over the years. So, even though it dates back to 2016, it is still followed and played. The player’s goal is to create a galactic empire by exploring space, interacting with other species and managing a space fleet.

We also see the other titles of the month: As Far As The Eye is a very colorful and quite ruthless roguelike management software; Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey is a survival with a great atmosphere; Double Kick Heroes is a zombie-based shooter and Golazo Soccer League is a soccer game that recalls the arcade classics of the genre.