free games for PS5 and PS4 unveiled by Sony Germany by mistake – Nerd4.life

There are still a few hours to go until the official announcement of the PS5 and PS4 games for free for subscribers a PlayStation Plus for the month of December 2021, but apparently the German division of PlayStation has let the line-up escape on social media with a little advance.

As MP1st reports, the official PlayStationDE Twitter account has mistakenly published a post that immortalizes the free games of the PlayStation Plus of December, thus confirming the leaks of the past few days. Specifically, the free games provided for subscribers are:

  • Godfall: Challenger Edition
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains
  • Mortal Shell

To which they are added three bonus titles for PlayStation VR.

The post published by mistake by PlayStation Germany that reveals the games coming in December 2021 for PS Plus subscribers

As if that were not enough, thanks to a leak, the presentation video of the PlayStation Plus line-up for December has appeared on the net, which you can view below.

However, we look forward to the official announcement from Sony which will arrive this afternoon. Probably by now it is simply a formality, but the arrival of some surprises, such as the new ones, cannot be ruled out a priori. PlayStation VR games as a gift for subscribers.

If you haven’t already, you still have time to add the free PlayStation Plus games of November 2021 to your collection, which include, among others, the action RPG Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning.

