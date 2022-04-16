Free games for the weekend along with Bloodborne, No Man’s Sky and 28 other offers and sales that you should take advantage of

We are here for another weekend. We have a new ration of free video games, offers, sales and discounts juicy for your wallets. Here you have the best possible selection. Let’s go there.

Free games this weekend

Steam

Squad it’s free to play, but you don’t keep it forever. Colossal battles of up to 100 players in which realism is the order of the day.

The Elder Scrolls Online is free to play, but you don't keep it forever. One of the most complete MMORPGs today, which is about to receive its new High Isle expansion.

Epic Games Store

XCOM 2 is free to download and you keep it forever. One of the best strategy titles ever made, with a titanic fight between the aliens and the human race.

insurmountable It’s free to download and you keep it forever. Climbing a tree can be fun, but things get complicated when you face the highest mountains in the world and their adverse conditions.

G.O.G.

Iris and the Giant It’s free to download and you keep it forever. Tremendous mixture proposed by Louis Rigaud, with a roguelike in which the protagonist will be facing her complexes and anxieties.

Free games with subscriptions

xbox live gold

another sight (download from Store). London in 1899 and a steampunk aesthetic. The premise already starts well, but you also have to season everything with a good touch of fantasy.

another sight (download from Store). London in 1899 and a steampunk aesthetic. The premise already starts well, but you also have to season everything with a good touch of fantasy.

Street Power Football (download from Store). You can already imagine what the pod is about. Score goals with impossible powers.
Outpost Kaloki X (download from Store). The Xbox 360 backwards compatible game is quite a rarity having to satisfy alien customers to earn money.

Apart from these, having Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you will be able to enjoy free of the following games until Sunday at night thanks to the promotion Free Play Days. And take advantage of a discount for purchase:

playstation plus

Hood: Outlaws & Legends (psn download). Playing stealth is fun against an AI, but it can get really complicated if you have to battle other players.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends (psn download). Playing stealth is fun against an AI, but it can get really complicated if you have to battle other players.

Slay the Spire (psn download). Excellent card-based roguelike. Build your deck, discover fantastic creatures and relics brimming with great power.

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (psn download). Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? This remastering of a classic platform game.
Twogether: Project Indigos (psn download). The usual PlayStation Talents of the month, in this case as an Escape Room with countless puzzles.

PC video game deals

Steam

Days Gone for 24.99 euros. Deacon St. John just wanted to be happy with his wife, but a blissful invasion of the undead got in the way of their relationship. It’s time to explore a ruthless world on the bike.

The King of Fighters XV for 47.99 euros. SNK’s mythical fighting saga is back with a good portion of slaps as the main argument.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 for 32.99 euros. Spare no expense when building your theme park and remember not to mix carnivores with herbivores.

Back 4 Blood for 29.99 euros. You better have some top-tier companions, because the waves of zombies that are going to come at you are not exactly going to give you a hug.

Ghostrunner for 11.99 euros. Cyber ​​world, ninja and katanazos everywhere. Combine platforming with unrestrained action while leaving a trail of blood behind you.

G.O.G.

Cyberpunk 2077 for 29.99 euros. You know, the latest work from CD Projekt didn’t come as expected, but based on updates we can now enjoy a great experience in Night City.

This War of Mine: Complete Edition for 4.29 euros. War shows the worst face of human beings… or the best. It’s up to you to become a savior or the one who only seeks his survival.

Firewatch for 5 euros. Being a ranger is a simple but lonely job. Unravel the mystery that hides among the trees as you begin to meet your partner through the radio.

No Man’s Sky for 27.49 euros. The Hello Games universe is already a wonder based on constant free content. This very week Outlaws has arrived, offering us the opportunity to be space pirates.

Stardew Valley for 11.19 euros. Eric Barone is as genius as a pine tree and the possibilities he offers with this beautiful farm simulator still amaze us years later.

Console Video Game Deals

Xbox





PlayStation

The Last of Us Part II for 19.99 euros. After Joel, now it’s Ellie’s turn to dish out revenge. The protagonist will begin a journey that will plunge her into a destructive cycle.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5 for 27.99 euros (23.99 euros if you are a PlayStation Plus member). An artistically unique work. What Ember Lab has achieved is enormous and behind that beautiful appearance hides a really challenging combat.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for 23.09 euros. The trips of Goku, Gohan, Piccolo and company will never go out of style, so we always sign up to break Frieza’s face.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for 14.99 euros. Cal Kestis miraculously survived Order 66 and now it’s his turn to reconnect with the Force as he puts a stop to the Empire.

Bloodborne for 9.99 euros. For many, it remains FromSoftware’s masterpiece. We cannot deny that Yharnam is still an amazing place.





Nintendo

The House of the Dead: Remake for 22.49 euros. A classic from the arcade world that returns with a phenomenal facelift. He demonstrates your aim with the Joy-cons by popping heads.

The House of the Dead: Remake for 22.49 euros. A classic from the arcade world that returns with a phenomenal facelift. He demonstrates your aim with the Joy-cons by popping heads.

Football Manager 2022 Touch for 26.79 euros. Playing games is very good, but from the offices another competition is played. Master all aspects of a club to lead it to glory.

Football Manager 2022 Touch for 26.79 euros. Playing games is very good, but from the offices another competition is played. Master all aspects of a club to lead it to glory.

Nobody Saves the World for 22.49 euros. As weird as it is funny. Here you will have to visit dungeons of all kinds while we transform into creatures of any kind to use their unexpected powers.





News and reservations in physical format

SIFU Vengeance Edition for 42.90 euros. Milk, pineapples and mamporros all the time. Learn to knock down anyone who gets in front of you without any compassion.

Mario Strikers Battle League Football for 54.99 euros. Another return of Nintendo for this 2022. We will finally be able to sneak goals through the squad using Luigi while he makes an impossible bicycle kick.

More offers?

