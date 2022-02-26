Free games for the weekend along with Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West and 33 other offers and sales that you should take advantage of

In a week in which it is impossible to kick a stone and someone does not come out talking about Elden Ring, we have two options: or try to weather the storm based on free games, or fall into the new From Software or any of the other Offers and discounts what we bring you

Cyberpunk 2077 – The best Easter Eggs

Free games this weekend

Cris Tales can be downloaded for free from its page at Epic Games Store and you keep it forever. And if you’re a fan of classic JRPGs and want to disconnect with a good roll, I can’t think of a better option.

Free games with subscriptions

playstation plus

Once downloaded, you will keep these games forever while you have an active PS Plus subscription:

Planet Coaster. You can now download from PSN this strategy and management game with which you can set up your own amusement park and freeze the president of the company under a roller coaster.

Tiny Tina Storms the Dragon’s Dungeon. Be careful because getting the key to the door to happiness is as easy as downloading this insane collection of painted medieval fantasy cues and savagery on the PSN. The best Borderlands you will ever taste. For now.

UFC 4. There are bigger cakes than these, but you can’t download the others from the PSN without feeling the slightest bit of remorse. To warm his muzzle in a cage.

neonHAT. If you have PlayStation VR and want to spice things up, you can now download this game from the PSN that will please your eyes for a few days.

xbox live gold

With the free game days From Microsoft you can try the following games over the weekend. And if in the end you like them, you can get them at a reduced price with these offers.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for 27.99 euros. You will be hours away from seeing half of what this enormous adventure has in store for you. But if you haven’t fallen for the offer by then, it’s not your game.

for 27.99 euros. You will be hours away from seeing half of what this enormous adventure has in store for you. But if you haven’t fallen for the offer by then, it’s not your game. The Escapists for 4.99 euros. Escaping from prison is not easy, but halfway between survival and management game, this great game invites us to become Clint Eastwood in Escape from Alcatraz.

for 4.99 euros. Escaping from prison is not easy, but halfway between survival and management game, this great game invites us to become Clint Eastwood in Escape from Alcatraz. Train Sim World 2 for 29.99 euros. There is no chance to drive the Witch Train, but if you want to drive any other train without going off the track, this is your game.





If you want games you can keep forever, here are this month’s GOLD games:

PC video game deals

Steam

This War of Mine for 4.74 euros. You get a great game like the top of a pine and incidentally help the victims of the war in Ukraine with the donation of 100% of the sales achieved.

for 4.74 euros. You get a great game like the top of a pine and incidentally help the victims of the war in Ukraine with the donation of 100% of the sales achieved. Hitman 3 for 35.99 euros. In case you want to finish off world leaders by sneaking into their mansions and creating the most original fatal accidents you can imagine.

for 35.99 euros. In case you want to finish off world leaders by sneaking into their mansions and creating the most original fatal accidents you can imagine. Final Fantasy VI for 14.39 euros. A great classic that any JRPG fan should try at some point in their life. And seen what we have seen, we have to start running because the phrase is becoming more and more literal.

for 14.39 euros. A great classic that any JRPG fan should try at some point in their life. And seen what we have seen, we have to start running because the phrase is becoming more and more literal. Hades for 13.64 euros. A funniest trip to hell that you can face. A fabulous roguelike that you should have already tried.

for 13.64 euros. A funniest trip to hell that you can face. A fabulous roguelike that you should have already tried. Planet Zoo for 13.49 euros. Because if planet Earth has given us something, they are little animals to cuddle and preserve. A great game like the knee of an African elephant.





G.O.G.

This War of Mine for 3.99 euros. In GOG you also have the possibility to buy this great game and allocate all the proceeds to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.

for 3.99 euros. In GOG you also have the possibility to buy this great game and allocate all the proceeds to help those affected by the war in Ukraine. metal gear solid for 9.99 euros. The PSX classic now on your computer. In case you want to learn to what extent the chestnut can go to a madman with power.

for 9.99 euros. The PSX classic now on your computer. In case you want to learn to what extent the chestnut can go to a madman with power. atomicrops for 7.49 euros. Tremendous top down shooter in which you plant beans by day and slaughter mutant peppers by night.

for 7.49 euros. Tremendous top down shooter in which you plant beans by day and slaughter mutant peppers by night. Call of the Sea for 11.99 euros. Cool story, cool puzzles, and a cool team all around. What more could you want? Well, they are from here, so any help is more than welcome.

for 11.99 euros. Cool story, cool puzzles, and a cool team all around. What more could you want? Well, they are from here, so any help is more than welcome. Saber for 17.49 euros. The long-awaited indie has already been with us for a good season, but if you haven’t yet dared to give it a try, maybe you’ll change your mind with this offer.

Video game deals on consoles

PS4 / PS5

dragon ball z kakarot for 23.09 euros. Nobody is disgusted by a good portion of anime cakes, but if it is from Goku and company, even less so.

for 23.09 euros. Nobody is disgusted by a good portion of anime cakes, but if it is from Goku and company, even less so. dragon ball fighter z for 14.99 euros. More cakes in saiyan format, in this case the acclaimed fighting game that is now back in fashion for what it could mean for the new movie in the saga.

for 14.99 euros. More cakes in saiyan format, in this case the acclaimed fighting game that is now back in fashion for what it could mean for the new movie in the saga. Ni no Kuni II: Rebirth of a Kingdom for 14.39 euros. Beautiful to rage and the most fun. If you liked the first one, with this one you are going to freak out beautifully.

for 14.39 euros. Beautiful to rage and the most fun. If you liked the first one, with this one you are going to freak out beautifully. Judgment for 17.99 euros. More Japanese tollinas, this time from the hand of the heir to the Yakuza saga who wants to maintain his brawler essence and good story.

for 17.99 euros. More Japanese tollinas, this time from the hand of the heir to the Yakuza saga who wants to maintain his brawler essence and good story. Shadow of the Colossus for 19.99 euros. In case you want to lose yourself in one of the best games in history thanks to its remake. A magical game that you should not miss.





Xbox One / Xbox Series

Night Watch -Kimetsu No Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles for 41.99 euros. Now that we’re all starting to get hooked on the series, it’s time to give the games a try.

for 41.99 euros. Now that we’re all starting to get hooked on the series, it’s time to give the games a try. Outer Wilds : Archaeologist Edition for 25.99 euros. Undoubtedly one of the most celebrated indies of recent years. A game that will blow your mind for its particular proposal of time travel.

: Archaeologist Edition for 25.99 euros. Undoubtedly one of the most celebrated indies of recent years. A game that will blow your mind for its particular proposal of time travel. scarlet nexus for 41.99 euros. More anime, this time more for aesthetics than for being based on a license. Hack’n slash of the good, which is not that many are launched and you have to take advantage of it.

for 41.99 euros. More anime, this time more for aesthetics than for being based on a license. Hack’n slash of the good, which is not that many are launched and you have to take advantage of it. Tales of Arise for 48.99 euros. Japanese great to put a thousand hours into while you enjoy his story and freak out with his fights.

for 48.99 euros. Japanese great to put a thousand hours into while you enjoy his story and freak out with his fights. The Ascent for 17.99 euros. Because not everything cyberpunk is from CD Projekt. Beware of this curious exclusive that will soon cease to be.

switch

Cuphead for 14.99 euros. If you liked the Netflix series and want to find out where all those crazy characters come from, pay attention to the possibility of vibrating with this jewel.

for 14.99 euros. If you liked the Netflix series and want to find out where all those crazy characters come from, pay attention to the possibility of vibrating with this jewel. Hollow Knight for 7.49 euros. Another indie gem with endearing characters that are great for tattooing. A superb metroidvania that has no more prizes in its hands.

for 7.49 euros. Another indie gem with endearing characters that are great for tattooing. A superb metroidvania that has no more prizes in its hands. Jurassic World Evolution Complete Edition for 23.99 euros. So you can say “no expense spared” while watching a T.Rex snack on your insufferable grandkids.

Complete Edition for 23.99 euros. So you can say “no expense spared” while watching a T.Rex snack on your insufferable grandkids. Blasphemous for 6.24 euros. It is worth that it has nothing to do with Easter, but having it just around the corner it would be ugly not to make a joke about it. Well, okay, then play it and we’ll stop doing it.

for 6.24 euros. It is worth that it has nothing to do with Easter, but having it just around the corner it would be ugly not to make a joke about it. Well, okay, then play it and we’ll stop doing it. Northgard for 13.99 euros. Beware the fans of the Vikings, here you have a great game to Age of Empires that has been talked about less than it deserves. hilarious

News and reservations

Elden Ring by €64.92 . In case you want to fall into the physical edition and you are looking for it for less than the 71.99 euros that it costs everywhere. Mind you, it’s the English import version.

by . In case you want to fall into the physical edition and you are looking for it for less than the 71.99 euros that it costs everywhere. Mind you, it’s the English import version. Horizon Forbidden West Special Edition by €79.90 . Another one that falls slightly in price and you are still interested in that of not being the stripped version. Before it was for 89.90 euros, so it’s still a good time to take a look.





Triangle Strategy for 49.90 euros. There are only a few days left until it hits the stores, so if you want one last chance to get it at a reduced price before it hits the shelves, this is yours.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land for 59.90 euros. The desire we have for him is not even half normal. We have played the Kirby card and it would have to go very badly so that this does not go headlong to the GOTY.

Gran Turismo 7 for 64.99 euros. It already smells of gasoline and a scorched tire, so if you want to go full speed from day one, here’s your reservation at a reduced price.

More offers?

If after all this our Saturday section falls short, you can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers in the hunting bargains from Xataka , Engadget Mobile , Xataka Android , Espinof and applesphere our other colleagues Buydiction and also in this flipboard magazine .

Note: Some of the links posted here are affiliate links. Despite this, none of the mentioned products have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the editorial team.