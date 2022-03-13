Free games for the weekend along with Marvel’s Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 26 other offers and sales that you should take advantage of

The weekend is here and that means two things. The first is that we are going to be mashing buttons for two days in a row and the second is that our sales are coming. Yes wallets, you can’t do anything to hide. Here you have the best discounts and offers for Xbox, Nintendo, PlayStation and PC titles.

Free games this weekend

Steam

Epic Games Store

Cities: Skylines is free to download and you keep it forever. One of the best city simulators on the market, in which one mistake can condemn the entire population to eternal traffic jam on the M-30.

Free games with subscriptions

xbox live gold

The Flame in the Flood (valued at 19.98 euros). A procedurally generated river. That’s right and at the same time you have to survive by collecting resources.

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel (valued at 19.99 euros). A mock Diablo that you can get your hands on to experience his unforgiving dungeon crawling.

Aerial Knight's Never Yield (valued at 11.99 euros). A game that is inspired by the classic "run without stopping", but under a very attractive visual style.

Apart from these, having Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you will be able to enjoy free of the following games until Sunday at night thanks to the promotion Free Play Days. And take advantage of a discount for purchase:

Dead by Deadlight (valued at 14.99 euros). As in Steam, here we can take control of Nemesis, Pyramid Head to annihilate survivors. If we are on the other side of the game, we will have to collaborate to get out of the trouble we are in.





playstation plus

ghostrunner (valued at 29.99 euros; PS5 version ). Be careful, we already warned that the game is exclusive to the new Sony console for subscribers. Regardless, he grabs the katana and starts lopping off heads.

ARK: Survival Evolved (valued at 29.99 euros). It has not earned a place among the best survival games by chance. If you ever imagined what it would be like to live with dinosaurs, welcome to paradise.

Team Sonic Racing (valued at 39.99 euros). Another alternative to Mario Kart and this time from the hand of the well-known blue hedgehog

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (valued at 19.99 euros). We are talking about a multiplayer mode that, beware, blocks the improvement to the Director's Cut. Make sure you have it or you won't want it before adding it to the library.

PC video game deals

Steam

Valiant Hearts: The Great War for 3.74 euros. War is one of the worst situations a person can go through and this story shows us the bitterest part.

for 3.74 euros. War is one of the worst situations a person can go through and this story shows us the bitterest part. Spyro Reignited Trilogy for 13.99 euros. The nice purple dragon insists that we play his levels again and we are delighted to try all his powers.

for 13.99 euros. The nice purple dragon insists that we play his levels again and we are delighted to try all his powers. Children of Morta for 7.69 euros. Here you do not play with a single hero, but with a whole family of them. ARPG of the good in rogue lite format to go through dungeons and now with cooperative mode.

for 7.69 euros. Here you do not play with a single hero, but with a whole family of them. ARPG of the good in rogue lite format to go through dungeons and now with cooperative mode. OlliOlli World for 23.99 euros. We won’t know how to do any skateboarding tricks in real life, so we can let off steam doing tricks of all kinds without the risk of breaking any bones.

for 23.99 euros. We won’t know how to do any skateboarding tricks in real life, so we can let off steam doing tricks of all kinds without the risk of breaking any bones. Red Dead Redemption 2 for 29.99 euros. Rockstar’s latest masterpiece takes us to the Wild West. Arthur Morgan’s story will excite you like few others while you explore his immense world.





G.O.G.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for 7.49 euros. Mental problems are not exclusive to today. Senua must fight against herself on a journey that will change her forever.

for 7.49 euros. Mental problems are not exclusive to today. Senua must fight against herself on a journey that will change her forever. Controller Ultimate Edition for 11.99 euros. A building that changes its structure, inexplicable powers, connection between dimensions and many questions to be answered in the title of Remedy.

for 11.99 euros. A building that changes its structure, inexplicable powers, connection between dimensions and many questions to be answered in the title of Remedy. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun for 3.99 euros. The perfect combination of strategy and stealth. Measure each movement to catch the soldiers from behind and advance through many scenarios of feudal Japan.

for 3.99 euros. The perfect combination of strategy and stealth. Measure each movement to catch the soldiers from behind and advance through many scenarios of feudal Japan. A Plague Tale: Innocence for 10 euros. The hardships of Hugo and Amicia are hard as few. To top it off, medieval France has been infested by an incessant plague of rats.

for 10 euros. The hardships of Hugo and Amicia are hard as few. To top it off, medieval France has been infested by an incessant plague of rats. Psychonauts 2 for 35.99 euros. Double Fine’s imagination seems to have no limits and they once again carry out a superb exercise in originality.

Console Video Game Deals

Xbox

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition for 11.99 euros. The definitive version of the work of Techland. Run away and annihilate zombies while doing parkour through all the street furniture.

for 11.99 euros. The definitive version of the work of Techland. Run away and annihilate zombies while doing parkour through all the street furniture. Far Cry Anthology for 71.99 euros. An excellent pack with which you take from the third to the sixth installment of the franchise. Each villain is more iconic than the last and much more cruel.

for 71.99 euros. An excellent pack with which you take from the third to the sixth installment of the franchise. Each villain is more iconic than the last and much more cruel. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition for 59.99 euros. Eivor’s adventures are not over, especially now with the expansion based on Norse mythology.

for 59.99 euros. Eivor’s adventures are not over, especially now with the expansion based on Norse mythology. No Man’s Sky for 24.99 euros. It continues and not for Hello Games to add content for its immense universe to which you can join to play in company.

for 24.99 euros. It continues and not for Hello Games to add content for its immense universe to which you can join to play in company. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for 40.19 euros. Rockstar has hit directly on nostalgia by giving us the three great classics of the saga in a single pack and fully improved to do the goat again.





PlayStation

The Last of Us Part II for 19.99 euros. Ellie’s story continues in the crudest way and starting a path of revenge that will only bring misfortune.

for 19.99 euros. Ellie’s story continues in the crudest way and starting a path of revenge that will only bring misfortune. Resident Evil 3 for 15.99 euros. Jill Valentine must flee Raccoon City but a certain Umbrella biological monster wants to stop her. STARS!

for 15.99 euros. Jill Valentine must flee Raccoon City but a certain Umbrella biological monster wants to stop her. STARS! Marvel’s Spider-Man for 19.99 euros. Peter Parker must deal with being a superhero, reconciling with Mary Jane, and paying the bills. Getting his life out is harder than defeating Shocker.

for 19.99 euros. Peter Parker must deal with being a superhero, reconciling with Mary Jane, and paying the bills. Getting his life out is harder than defeating Shocker. HITMAN Trilogy for 59.99 euros (49.99 euros if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber). IO Interactive has pulled out of the hat a spectacular trilogy with Agent 47 at the helm. All missions and content in one irresistible package.

for 59.99 euros (49.99 euros if you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber). IO Interactive has pulled out of the hat a spectacular trilogy with Agent 47 at the helm. All missions and content in one irresistible package. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition for 34.99 euros. We do not discover anything here, but reincarnating Goku to live the sagas of the Saiyan, Namek or Buu is a candy.





Nintendo

ghostrunner for 11.99 euros. Cyberpunk and ninjas is an explosive combination. Frantic levels, a visual section of scandal and a real carnage.

for 11.99 euros. Cyberpunk and ninjas is an explosive combination. Frantic levels, a visual section of scandal and a real carnage. Overcooked! All You Can Eat for 19.99 euros. Be clear with whom you are going to prepare all the dishes because it is very possible that your relationship ends up going down the drain.

for 19.99 euros. Be clear with whom you are going to prepare all the dishes because it is very possible that your relationship ends up going down the drain. Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX for 9.99 euros. The return of a true Sega classic. The mythical mascot of the 90s returns in the form of a lovingly cared for remaster.

for 9.99 euros. The return of a true Sega classic. The mythical mascot of the 90s returns in the form of a lovingly cared for remaster. vampire for 15.19 euros. The night confuses you and if you take the wrong alley you will end up with two holes in your neck and become a vampire.

for 15.19 euros. The night confuses you and if you take the wrong alley you will end up with two holes in your neck and become a vampire. monster hunter rise for 39.99 euros. You can try the demo and if it convinces you, you’ll get one of Capcom’s essentials on Nintendo Switch.

News and reservations in physical format

Kirby and the Forgotten Land for 46.90 euros. Kirby could gobble up all of our video games and we’d be okay with it. One of Nintendo’s most powerful releases for the beginning of the year.

Nintendo Switch Sports for 49.90 euros. Another blow to nostalgia that you can now book while you review the guarantee of the TV in the living room for what may happen.

for 49.90 euros. Another blow to nostalgia that you can now book while you review the guarantee of the TV in the living room for what may happen. Horizon Forbidden West for 58.99 euros. Aloy is already among us and the PS4 version of the Forbidden West allows us to play on PS5 too thanks to the free update.

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series for 49.90 euros. Save yourself a good pinch of the original versions and take the opportunity to return to the dreamlike world of Klonoa with its remasters.

for 49.90 euros. Save yourself a good pinch of the original versions and take the opportunity to return to the dreamlike world of Klonoa with its remasters. SIFU Vengeance Edition for 49.90 euros. Slaps everywhere for phases that seem like a very hard mountain to climb. The physical version of the Sloclap game will arrive in May.

More offers?

