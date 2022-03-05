Free games for the weekend along with the Batman trilogy, Aperture Desk Job and 25 other offers and sales that you should take advantage of

We start the weekend with a new collection of offers in video games to be aware of all the promotions of these days, without forgetting, of course, best free games (temporary or not, so be careful), in case we’re short on dough and don’t want to scratch our pockets. Let’s start!

Free games this weekend





Steam

Opening Desk Job you download it and you keep it forever. It is the way that Valve has had to celebrate the launch of Steam Deck, also being before a brief experience within the fantastic universe of Portal. Enjoy it.

Epic Store

Black Widow: Recharged you download it and you keep it forever. One of the many Atari classics that have received a special treatment today, in this case the simple shooting game of the spider.

you download it and you keep it forever. One of the many Atari classics that have received a special treatment today, in this case the simple shooting game of the spider. Centipede: Recharged you download it and you keep it forever. Another of Atari’s classics, here the most popular Centipede and under a similar visual and playable treatment to renew a formula with 40 years of history, watch out.

Free games with subscriptions





xbox live gold

The Flame in the Flood (valued at 19.98 euros). A wild survival game with a girl and a dog traveling on foot or by raft down a procedurally generated river. Resources, tools, diseases…

(valued at 19.98 euros). A wild survival game with a girl and a dog traveling on foot or by raft down a procedurally generated river. Resources, tools, diseases… Sacred 2: Fallen Angel (valued at 19.99 euros). Prequel to the popular game that once tried to compete against the Devil himself thanks to an extremely competitive price with FX Interactive. It didn’t enjoy the same reception, but it will help you to know the origins of this Ascaron classic.

(valued at 19.99 euros). Prequel to the popular game that once tried to compete against the Devil himself thanks to an extremely competitive price with FX Interactive. It didn’t enjoy the same reception, but it will help you to know the origins of this Ascaron classic. Aerial Knight’s Never Yield (valued at 11.99 euros). A game that is inspired by the classic “run without stopping”, but under a very attractive visual style.

Apart from these, having Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you will be able to enjoy free of the following games until Sunday at night thanks to the promotion Free Play Days. And take advantage of a discount for purchase:

RIMS Racing . If you’re passionate about motorcycles, you have this sports simulator from Raceward Studio to download both in its version optimized for Xbox Series and Xbox One. No, it’s one of the few games without Smart Delivery.

. If you’re passionate about motorcycles, you have this sports simulator from Raceward Studio to download both in its version optimized for Xbox Series and Xbox One. No, it’s one of the few games without Smart Delivery. Bassmaster Fishing 2022. On the other hand, also for very passionate people, you have this fishing simulator to download and play for a limited time.

playstation plus

ghostrunner (valued at 29.99 euros; PS5 version ). Imagine a mix between Mirror’s Edge with the viscerality and instant death of Hotline Miami under a cyberpunk aesthetic and you’ll get a rough idea of ​​this vibrant work by One More Level. It’s challenging, but extremely satisfying.

(valued at 29.99 euros; ). Imagine a mix between Mirror’s Edge with the viscerality and instant death of Hotline Miami under a cyberpunk aesthetic and you’ll get a rough idea of ​​this vibrant work by One More Level. It’s challenging, but extremely satisfying. ARK: Survival Evolved (valued at 29.99 euros). One of the quintessential first-person survival video games of recent years where you will now have the opportunity to see if it convinces you thanks to this standard gift edition. Be careful that it hooks if you catch the point.

(valued at 29.99 euros). One of the quintessential first-person survival video games of recent years where you will now have the opportunity to see if it convinces you thanks to this standard gift edition. Be careful that it hooks if you catch the point. Team Sonic Racing (valued at 39.99 euros). Sonic’s latest bet among the innumerable alternatives to Nintendo’s Mario Kart.

(valued at 39.99 euros). Sonic’s latest bet among the innumerable alternatives to Nintendo’s Mario Kart. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (valued at 19.99 euros). Under no illusions, what you have here is the fantasy-filled online spin-off that came standard with any copy of Ghost of Tsushima. No, there is no campaign here.

PC video game deals





Steam

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition + Injustice 2: Legendary Edition for 24.99 euros. If you are passionate about the fighting genre and more specifically the sadistic vision of NetherRealm Studios, you are in luck with this bundle with the latest installment of Mortal Kombat along with its vision within the DC Comics universe.

for 24.99 euros. If you are passionate about the fighting genre and more specifically the sadistic vision of NetherRealm Studios, you are in luck with this bundle with the latest installment of Mortal Kombat along with its vision within the DC Comics universe. Divinity: Original Sin II – Definitive Edition for 16.79 euros. Strategy and role of many carats. A true masterpiece of the genre by Larian Studios.

for 16.79 euros. Strategy and role of many carats. A true masterpiece of the genre by Larian Studios. Hades for 13.64 euros. Supergiant Games once again showed us that it is still in a state of grace by creating a sensational roguelike about mythology.

for 13.64 euros. Supergiant Games once again showed us that it is still in a state of grace by creating a sensational roguelike about mythology. LoopHero for 4.94 euros. One of the best games of 2021 with a lot of difference for its originality and the challenge of getting all its juice out of it.

for 4.94 euros. One of the best games of 2021 with a lot of difference for its originality and the challenge of getting all its juice out of it. Overcooked 2 for 5.74 euros. If you are passionate about cooking, here is a twist designed to play with more people that will become completely crazy.

G.O.G.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun for 3.99 euros. Until we received Desperados 3, it was the best heir to the formula that Pyro Studios started with the Commandos. An exquisite jewel of Mimimi Games full of ninjas.

for 3.99 euros. Until we received Desperados 3, it was the best heir to the formula that Pyro Studios started with the Commandos. An exquisite jewel of Mimimi Games full of ninjas. Commandos 2+3 for 4.49 euros. And since we mentioned Pyro Studios, here are two of their bets with that iconic mix between strategy and action.

for 4.49 euros. And since we mentioned Pyro Studios, here are two of their bets with that iconic mix between strategy and action. Cultures 1+2 for 3.59 euros. If you have been crushed by the new delay of the reboot of The Settlers, here is one of the alternatives that the Blue Byte saga had a few decades ago. Its rhythm is calmer, but it will eat you up for many hours.

for 3.59 euros. If you have been crushed by the new delay of the reboot of The Settlers, here is one of the alternatives that the Blue Byte saga had a few decades ago. Its rhythm is calmer, but it will eat you up for many hours. Candle for 0.99 euros. Tremendous bargain if you are passionate about graphic adventures of the 21st century. One of the most beautiful recent Spanish games.

for 0.99 euros. Tremendous bargain if you are passionate about graphic adventures of the 21st century. One of the most beautiful recent Spanish games. Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today for 0.99 euros. Same price for another Spanish graphic adventure, now with a different visual style.

Console Video Game Deals





Xbox

Batman: Arkham Collection for 17.99 euros. Taking advantage of the premiere of the new Batman movie, you have this essential Rocksteady trilogy. Asylum, City and Knight are a fascinating combo on the Dark Knight.

for 17.99 euros. Taking advantage of the premiere of the new Batman movie, you have this essential Rocksteady trilogy. Asylum, City and Knight are a fascinating combo on the Dark Knight. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for 27.99 euros. If you missed last free weekend temporarily or want to keep it and continue your game, you have on offer this great adventure from Ubisoft about the Assassin’s Creed with the appeal of a beautiful England in the middle of a Viking siege.

for 27.99 euros. If you missed last free weekend temporarily or want to keep it and continue your game, you have on offer this great adventure from Ubisoft about the Assassin’s Creed with the appeal of a beautiful England in the middle of a Viking siege. Borderlands 3: Definitive Edition for 39.99 euros. If you are looking for Borderlands 3 with all its expansions, both from the first and second seasons, here it is. Hilarious and with very good gun play.

for 39.99 euros. If you are looking for Borderlands 3 with all its expansions, both from the first and second seasons, here it is. Hilarious and with very good gun play. darksiders genesis for 11.99 euros. Curious change of perspective and style on the part of the Darksiders universe that will satisfy fans of hack & slash rollers.

for 11.99 euros. Curious change of perspective and style on the part of the Darksiders universe that will satisfy fans of hack & slash rollers. Resident Evil: Triple Pack for 16.49 euros. A batch of action within the famous saga of survival-horror from Capcom consisting of the complete and remastered versions of Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6.

PlayStation

The Last of Us: Part II for 19.99 euros. The perfect sequel to The Last of Us. Anything we say will fall short of the masterpiece that it is.

for 19.99 euros. The perfect sequel to The Last of Us. Anything we say will fall short of the masterpiece that it is. Astro Bot: Rescue Mission for 11.99 euros with Plus. The best VR game on PlayStation, plain and simple. Fun to rage and with great details.

for 11.99 euros with Plus. The best VR game on PlayStation, plain and simple. Fun to rage and with great details. Spelunky 2 for 9.99 euros. Sequel to one of the most absorbing and demanding games in terms of roguelike it means. He improved what seemed insurmountable.

for 9.99 euros. Sequel to one of the most absorbing and demanding games in terms of roguelike it means. He improved what seemed insurmountable. Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition for 17.99 euros. As the next installment is going to be long (just like the second part of Final Fantasy VII: Remake), you have this chapter with all its content, which you will see is quite overwhelming.

for 17.99 euros. As the next installment is going to be long (just like the second part of Final Fantasy VII: Remake), you have this chapter with all its content, which you will see is quite overwhelming. GTA V: Premium Edition for 14.69 euros. In case you get the GTA monkey and you don’t want to wait for its optimized version. Although at this point, who doesn’t have this Rockstar bestseller? One of the most redeemable games.

Nintendo

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom for 13.99 euros. Excellent spiritual successor of the mythical Wonder Boy III: The Dragon’s Trap from SEGA for Master System in the form of metroidvania exquisite. You are going to enjoy it like a dwarf.

for 13.99 euros. Excellent spiritual successor of the mythical from SEGA for Master System in the form of metroidvania exquisite. You are going to enjoy it like a dwarf. X-Morph: Defense for 3.99 euros. Can shooters be mixed with small doses of real-time strategy under a tower defense to use? Yes, here is the proof. And yes, the result comes out better than you can believe.

for 3.99 euros. Can shooters be mixed with small doses of real-time strategy under a tower defense to use? Yes, here is the proof. And yes, the result comes out better than you can believe. Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R for 2.24 euros. That Arc System Works is a respected studio within fighting games is no coincidence and this classic installment reminds us of it again. All a ball of the most rocker.

for 2.24 euros. That Arc System Works is a respected studio within fighting games is no coincidence and this classic installment reminds us of it again. All a ball of the most rocker. A Blazing Beaks for 1.80 euros. That this Nuclear Throne game hasn’t gone under your radar can be easily remedied with this offer, right?

for 1.80 euros. That this Nuclear Throne game hasn’t gone under your radar can be easily remedied with this offer, right? cyber-protocol for 0.99 euros. Do not trust appearances, because we are facing a kind of hypervitaminized Pac-man with an insane difficulty.

News and reservations in physical format

Elden Ring for 59.90 euros. The fashion game. An overwhelming and highly addictive experience from FromSoftware. What are you waiting for to stop making excuses for Soulsborne are not your thing? Give him an oportunity.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land for 46.99 euros. One of the most beautiful games that await us this 2022 and that has us completely in love. And it is that with these new transformations of Kirby with large inanimate objects, Nintendo has surprised us again. Where is the Kirby limit?

for 46.99 euros. One of the most beautiful games that await us this 2022 and that has us completely in love. And it is that with these new transformations of Kirby with large inanimate objects, Nintendo has surprised us again. Where is the Kirby limit? Gran Turismo 7: 25th Anniversary Edition for 86.99 euros. Taking advantage of the premiere of Polyphony Digital’s new commitment to racing simulation, you have this commemorative edition for PS5 in a steel book with extras.

for 86.99 euros. Taking advantage of the premiere of Polyphony Digital’s new commitment to racing simulation, you have this commemorative edition for PS5 in a steel book with extras. Sifu: Vengeance Edition for 49.90 euros. If you are curious to try Sifu but you are put off paying so much for a indie in digital, you will be happy to know that its edition in physical format with art book, BSO and more is on the way.

for 49.90 euros. If you are curious to try Sifu but you are put off paying so much for a indie in digital, you will be happy to know that its edition in physical format with art book, BSO and more is on the way. TheA500 Mini for 129.95 euros. The fever for mini systems reaches the beloved Commodore machine with 25 standard games and the ability to load your own games via USB with WHDLoad support. It comes with a mouse and Amiga CD-32 controller to make the experience much more immersive.

More offers?

If after all this our Friday section falls short, you can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers in the hunting bargains from Xataka , Engadget Mobile , Xataka Android , Espinof and applesphere our other colleagues Buydiction and also in this flipboard magazine .