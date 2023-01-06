Free games for Three Kings Day in Children’s Coexistence

From 9 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon, attractions such as the train, the ATVs, the inflatable games, the electric carts and the gotcha will have the free service during these hours.

Tuxtla Gutierrez.- Dealers of the Children’s Coexistence Center invite families to celebrate Three Kings Day this January 6, with free games and toys at their facilities located to the north east of the capital city.

From 9 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon, attractions such as the train, the ATVs, the inflatable games, the elastic mesh, the ATVs, the electric carts, the ball pool and the gotcha will have free service at this time.

In addition to the above, from 10 in the morning to 12 noon the ponies and rides will also offer their free services for girls and boys who wish to play.

Likewise, they will give toys to boys and girls to celebrate this day, they will deliver them to their facilities located in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, in this space that celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2022.

Rita Elena Fausto, President of the concessionaires of this park, explained that together with the other concessionaires of this space and sponsors, they collected the toys that they will deliver through dynamics, so she invited the families to celebrate this day with them.