Games

Free games for Three Kings Day in Children’s Coexistence

Photo of Admin Admin1 day ago
0 55 1 minute read

From 9 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon, attractions such as the train, the ATVs, the inflatable games, the electric carts and the gotcha will have the free service during these hours.

Tuxtla Gutierrez.- Dealers of the Children’s Coexistence Center invite families to celebrate Three Kings Day this January 6, with free games and toys at their facilities located to the north east of the capital city.

From 9 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon, attractions such as the train, the ATVs, the inflatable games, the elastic mesh, the ATVs, the electric carts, the ball pool and the gotcha will have free service at this time.

In addition to the above, from 10 in the morning to 12 noon the ponies and rides will also offer their free services for girls and boys who wish to play.

Likewise, they will give toys to boys and girls to celebrate this day, they will deliver them to their facilities located in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, in this space that celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2022.

Rita Elena Fausto, President of the concessionaires of this park, explained that together with the other concessionaires of this space and sponsors, they collected the toys that they will deliver through dynamics, so she invited the families to celebrate this day with them.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 day ago
0 55 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

When are the 2023 Pan American Games, in Santiago de Chile

2 days ago

MSI might have the best gaming laptop

3 days ago

The American company Crayola promotes games with augmented reality

2 days ago

These are the 100 best games in history, according to Metacritic

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2023, All Rights Reserved  | D1SoftballNews.com
Back to top button