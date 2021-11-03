Free games: Netflix gives away five titles, here’s how to redeem them

A few months ago Netflix had confirmed that it was interested in expand also in the videogame sector. The news had taken many subscribers to the streaming service by surprise, and now the streaming giant has announced a series of free games to be redeemed.

Netflix will release other titles soon but at the moment there are five free games available, and to make them yours, just follow some simple steps. First you will need to subscribe to the streaming service, and the games will appear in the Games section of the app on the Netflix application on Android smartphone.

The games in question are as follows: Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast and Teeter Up, and are redeemable only for owners of Android mobile devices.

For the moment these are titles for mobile, but Netflix’s intentions seem to be those of expand also in the videogame medium, and to do so, the company has already bought a first development studio some time ago.