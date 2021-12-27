free games of 27, 28 and 29 December 2021 revealed in advance – Nerd4.life

The well-known leaker billbil-kun unveiled the i new free games of the Epic Games Store for the days 27, 28 and 29 December 2021. We will have the opportunity to play – in order – Mages of Mystralia, Moving Out and Salt and Sanctuary.

billbil-kun has unveiled in advance all the games of the Epic Games Store of this period, in addition to the free games of Xbox Gold and PS Plus of the last few months, including those arriving in January 2022 on PS4 and PS5. In other words, he is an extremely reliable leaker: we have no reason to believe that he was wrong this time.

As mentioned, the free games of the Epic Games Store these days are:

Mages of Mystralia “Take on the role of Ziya, a young girl who discovers she has an innate propensity for magic. Unfortunately magic has long since been banned, so, all alone, she will embark on a training journey to learn how to control her powers. Along the way he will meet other exiled wizards and discover runes with magical properties, which he will learn to combine in a million different ways to create ever new spells. ”

Moving Out “is a crazy moving simulator with realistic physics that will make you rediscover the pleasure of local multiplayer!” Players have to move a variety of objects and furniture while trying to overcome various obstacles. Here is the review.

Salt and Sanctuary is a 2D metroidvania inspired by souls-like. We will have to explore a dark island in search of a way out after a shipwreck. There will be monsters of all kinds waiting for us and we will have to upgrade our character with skills and equipment. Here is the review.

A Salt and Sanctuary boss

