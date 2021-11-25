free games of December 2, 2021 announced – Nerd4.life

At the same time as the publication of the free games of today, Epic Games Store has announced which will be the next, available starting from December 2, 2021 at 17:00. Tradition was therefore respected. The games in question are multiplayer horror Dead by Daylight and the puzzle game for educational purposes while True: learn (), presented in the Data Scientist edition.

Dead by Daylight from Behavior Interactive is a multiplayer horror 4 vs 1, where survivors must escape the attentions of a ferocious killer. Basically it is a kind of hide-and-seek in which the den is filled with the guts of the unfortunate. It is actually a very famous title, highly played and much loved, in particular by those who actively follow streamers and the like.

Just to have others details: Dead by Daylight draws inspiration from all corners of the horror world. As the Killer you can play as anything you want, from a powerful Slicer to terrified paranormal entities. Familiarize yourself with your hunting grounds and master each Killer’s special powers in order to hunt, capture and sacrifice your victims.

Dead by Daylight, one of the killers

Each Killer and each Survivor has their own in-depth progression system and a variety of unlockables that can be customized to suit their personal strategy. Experience, skill and environmental awareness are the key to being able to hunt down or outsmart the killer.

while True: learn () is a puzzle game designed to teach the principles of machine learning. Basically you have to interpret the shoes of an artificial intelligence specialist, stealing all the secrets, starting from the clumsy expert systems to the powerful recurrent neural networks, capable of predicting the future.

It is also a very suitable title for parents and teachers who are looking for an easy and fun way to explain logic, programming and technology to children, but also to all those who want to keep I activate the brain. We return to the open world then (joking ed).

