free games of December 30 revealed by a leak? A known trilogy – Nerd4.life

Epic Games Store continues to give away games in this Christmas period and a new leak seems to have also revealed the free games of December 30, 2021, which would belong to a trilogy, according to a leak, that is Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy.

This is the complete collection of the new trilogy in the Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix series, containing the 2013 Tomb Raider reboot, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, all three in their respective Definitive Edition, therefore complete with all the expansions and various annexes, with the first of the three in the version with the “next gen” updates.

Contrary to the many leaks that have emerged in recent days and later proved to be correct, such as the one concerning the free games of 27, 28 and 29 December 2021, this does not come from Dealabs but from a less reliable source, however it was relaunched by Shiina on Twitter, account generally dedicated to advances on Fortnite and quite safe in this area, which could therefore have links with the Epic Games Store, therefore it can be taken into consideration.

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy could therefore be the gift of the Epic Games Store of 30 December 2021, waiting for further confirmations. In the meantime, we remind you that Mages of Mystralia is the free game today, December 27, 2021.