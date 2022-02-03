free games of early February 2022 officially confirmed, here is the list – Nerd4.life

Microsoft confirmed the list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in early February 2022. Let’s see all the details on the information officers which in practice confirm the rumors and leaks recently circulated on the net.

Here she is list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in early February 2022:

Contrast (Cloud and Console) – February 3rd

Dreamscaper (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 3rd

Telling Lies (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 3rd

Besiege [Game Preview] (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 10th

CrossfireX (Console) – February 10

Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 10th

Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 10

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 10

Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14th

Infernax (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14th

Xbox Game Pass February 2022 Free Games includes games from various genres. We find narrative adventures, platformers, action games and more. Among the most important names we find for example CrossfireX which will include the first single player campaign, Operation: Catalyst, developed by Remedy Entertainment (Control, Alan Wake).

CrossfireX

We also note that Ark Ultimate Survivor Edition is a new version of the game never introduced on Xbox Game Pass: it is not essentially a “double” of the service.

Finally, here are the games that will leave Xbox Game Pass on February 15, 2022.

Tell us, what do you think of the Xbox Game Pass free games offer at the beginning of February 2022?