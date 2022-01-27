free games of February 2022 revealed, here is the list – Nerd4.life

Amazon has announced what the Prime Gaming February 2022 free games, service included in the Amazon Prime subscription. All games will be available starting February 1, 2022. Let’s read the list:

Stellaris

As Far As The Eye

Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey

Double Kick Heroes

Golazo Soccer League

The game of the month it is definitely Stellaris, a strategic 4X from Paradox Interactive that has garnered huge acclaim among fans and which, even though it dates back to 2016, is still very much played thanks to the constant support of the development team. The player’s goal is to create a galactic empire by exploring space, interacting with other species and managing his fleet. It is a varied title with tons of options to customize the games, which has grown enormously since its launch.

The other titles of the month are still interesting: As Far As The Eye is a very colorful and quite ruthless roguelike management software; Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey is a survival with a great atmosphere; Double Kick Heroes is a zombie-based shooter and Golazo Soccer League is a soccer game that recalls the arcade classics of the genre.

In addition to the free games, Prime subscribers will also be able to redeem the following content in February, again from Prime Gaming: the Rubicon Phase Bundle for Rainbow Six Extraction, which is a cosmetic DLC that adds a uniform to the game; new DLC for FIFA 22, which also includes seven rare gold tier players and $ 400,000 for Grand Theft Auto Online.