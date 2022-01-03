Tech

free games of January 2022 revealed, here is the list – Nerd4.life

Amazon has unveiled all Prime Gaming January 2022 free games, the service included within the Prime subscription. All games will be available until early February 2022.

Here she is free games list right now via Prime Gaming, some of which are already known. In brackets we indicate the end date of availability of the game and the platform on which they are available:

  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (until February 2nd, on EA Origin)
  • Total War Warhammer (until February 1st, on Epic Games Store)
  • World War Z: Aftermath (until February 7, on Epic Games Store)
  • Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered (until February 1st on Amazon App)
  • WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship (until February 1st on Amazon App)
  • Abadon Ship (until February 1st on Amazon App)
  • Paper Beast – Folded Edition (until February 1st on Amazon App)
  • In Other Waters (until February 1st on Amazon App)
  • Two Point Hospital (until February 1st on Amazon App)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Among the games not already known, we find Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, EA’s game based on the George Lucas universe. In this new story, we will control a new character, a padawan whose training was interrupted by Order 66.

Tell us, what do you think of the Amazon Prime Gaming free games of January 2022?

