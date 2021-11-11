free games of November 18, 2021 announced – Nerd4.life

After making today’s free PC title available today, Epic Games Store as per tradition, he also announced the next ones free games which will be available for download next week. Starting at 5:00 pm on Thursday 18 November 2021, you can therefore download for free Guild of Dungeoneering And Never Alone, to which is also added Kid A Mnesia Exhibition, or the multimedia event dedicated to the famous Radiohead album.

Guild of Dungeoneering is a RPG dungeon crawler with turn-based combat that connects to the most classic tradition of the genre, namely the role-playing game on paper and pen.

In this case, however, instead of directly controlling adventurous characters we find ourselves building the dungeon around them, with a rather original solution and graphics that seem hand-drawn.

Guild of Dungeoneering is a turn-based dungeon crawler with card combat that features something different: instead of controlling your heroes, build a dungeon around them. You’ll need to set up rooms, monsters, traps, and of course loot using cards drawn from your Guild decks! Meanwhile, your hero makes his or her own decisions about where to go and what to fight. Will it be strong enough to take on the deepest dungeons? Between dungeons you must manage your guild, building new rooms to attract new adventurer classes and expanding your card decks with more powerful items.

Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) is an action adventure with platform elements inspired by the traditions and folklore of the Iñupiat, a native people of Alaska, which stages the exciting journey of Nuna and a white fox in search of the origin of a eternal storm.

Never Alone, an image of an intermission scene

You can get to know him better in the Never Alone review.

Never Alone is a platform game with evocative puzzles, developed in collaboration with the Iñupiat, a native people of Alaska, and drawn from a history of their folklore that has been passed down for generations. Lead the two characters in single player mode or play co-op with a friend as you traverse frozen tundra, leap across treacherous ice shelves, swim in submerged caves and face strange yet familiar enemies.

Kid A Mnesia Exhibition is not so much a game as a sort of virtual journey: an art installation dedicated to Radiohead and their famous album Kid A on the occasion of the anniversary.

An upside-down digital / analog universe created from graphic materials and original recordings to celebrate 21 years of Radiohead’s Kid A and Amnesiac. Coming November 2021.

We also remind you that from today the free game of November 11, 2021 is available on the Epic Games Store.