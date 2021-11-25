free games of November 25, 2021 available, download link – Nerd4.life

Available on Epic Games Store the free games today 25 November 2021. It’s Thursday, of course, and this time there are two titles to redeem. Actually one plus a cloud gaming service respectively the hunting simulator theHunter: Call of the Wild and the Welcome Pack of Antstream.

You can redeem free PC games from the Epic Games Store on November 25, 2021 by entering their store pages: theHunter: Call of the Wild page and Antstream page. As always, you can also perform all the operations from the Epic Games Store launcher, accessing the games directly from there. Hurry up, because as always you have a week to get the offers. The new free games will be activated on December 2nd at 5:00 pm. Once you have redeemed the games, they will end up in your library and will be yours forever.

theHunter: Call of the Wild is, as mentioned, a hunting simulator in which the player must go in search of animals in an open and ultra-detailed world. The game features ultra realistic graphics, with animals that are accurately represented. It is possible to hunt alone or with a group of friends.

theHunter: Call of the Wild, an image from the game

theHunter: Call of the Wild continues to evolve, thanks to free content that is added regularly and enriches the gameplay experience. New reserves, new weapons and equipment, the TruRACS system, capable of realistically generating the horns of animals, and much more. Our team is always working to enrich the game with many new features.

Antstream is instead a service which immediately gives you access to thousands of games from the past, playable via the cloud. The Epic Games Store offer immediately gives 1,090 gems to be used to participate in the tournaments and various activities provided by the platform, such as playing in PvP. Of course, you need a decent connection to use it.

Antstream, an image of the shop

Among the games present, many coin op, as well as titles for historical home systems such as Amiga, Spectrum and C64.

At this point all that remains is to wait for the December 2, 2021 for other free games.