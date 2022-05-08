free games, release date and predictions

Get ready to say goodbye to PS Now and embrace PlayStation Plus when it changes next month. Here’s everything we know about Playstation Plus June 2022including upcoming games and service changes.

All of Sony’s subscription services offer the same kinds of things: free games to stream or download and keep. PlayStation Plus specifically offers gamers two free games each month, among other benefits tied to an online connection. PS Plus is essential for most gamers as it provides access to online multiplayer options. In June, PS Now will be incorporated into PS Plus, which doesn’t really change much. Don’t worry, if you already have a subscription, it will carry over.

What is PlayStation Plus?

PlayStation Plus, Sony’s subscription for gamers to get free games and online access, will automatically transfer PS Now subscriptions at no additional cost in June.

When will the free PS Plus games for June 2022 be available?

The new PlayStation Plus will launch between May and June in different regions. These are goals for now and may change.

Asian Markets (Ex Japan) – May 23, 2022

Japan – June 1, 2022

Americas – June 13, 2022

Europe – June 22, 2022

Are there different levels of PS Plus?

Within the renewed PlayStation subscription, there are a few tiers for you to choose from. The cheapest is £6.99 per month, going up to £13.49 for a more substantial tier.

PlayStation Plus Essential Note: This remains the same for previous PlayStation Plus members. Includes two monthly games, discounts, cloud storage, and online multiplayer access.

Price: £6.99 / $9.99 per month.

Price: £10.99 / $14.99 per month.

: Along with all the benefits of Essential, there is a catalog of nearly 400 PlayStation games. These are downloadable, not only in the cloud. Price: £10.99 / $14.99 per month. PlayStation Plus Premium: All Essential and Extra benefits, plus: Over 300 extra games added to the catalogue, including PS2 streaming and 2 classics. Game tests are included in this level.

Price: £13.49 / $17.99

What games will PS+ have?

As of now, it’s unclear which games will make up the June 2022 PS Plus monthly deals, but there’s a huge catalog available at the highest subscription levels, regardless of the date; this covers games from the PS2 era to recent PS5 releases.

