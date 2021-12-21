Free games, with little surprise, are very expensive at the Epic Games Store

THE free games we always like them, it is useless to deny it. And in this sense Epic Games Store always gives us a lot of satisfaction.

The House of Fortnite has been giving away games for a long time, and on multiple occasions relating to sales and special holidays.

From 2018 to today Epic Games Store gave away at least two free games a week, a truly impressive amount of titles that you can recover in full here.

Then there are the special occasions, where free games are even more frequent. As to Christmas, where there are 15 of them, one a day.

It doesn’t take a fine economist to understand that i free games, being free, they do not generate any income for platforms like Epic Games Store.

An economist, a strategic marketing expert, or a simple user who does not know the planning of a reality like this, however, asks one question: What do you get from giving away free games?

To no one’s surprise the answer is: nothing.

A search for Resetera analyzed the situation of the Epic Games Store, and in particular the earnings generated by the transactions. Obviously, initiatives such as free games are used to collect users from the surrounding area, but this type of promotional campaign qHow many purchases can they convert?

According to the above analysis, only three games reached the guaranteed minimum payout, in terms of upfront costs, on the Epic Games Store. Translated in a nutshell: only three games have generated a real profit.

The guaranteed minimum is the price that platforms like Epic Games pay developers to get the exclusivity on the publication. A great opportunity for smaller studios, which thus have a higher initial income and, once that threshold is crossed, are shared with the publisher.

A strategy for attract attention and new audiences in short, where many games are given away (today there is Loop Hero, for example) while through the stellar takings of Fortnite makes cash.

That of free games is a very widespread practice obviously, in which realities such as Nintendo also compete with its subscription, or Xbox which provides something very similar with the Game Pass.