Free Guy – Hero for Game Review

Ryan Reynolds is an NPC in a modern openworld online action game in Free Guy – here’s our review. Not just a film on contemporary entertainment trends. Shawn Levy signature.

Free City is an openworld online video game, halfway between a GTA and a Fortnite-style battle royale. “Guy” (Ryan Reynolds) is one of many PNG of this virtual world: he is a “non-player character”, in other words an extra that serves only to entertain the players, the users. He is a bank teller to be robbed, if necessary a dumb pedestrian to be mowed down or punched. If for some time he has been showing a strange desire to be master of his own destiny, the encounter in the game with Molotov Girl, avatar of the programmer Milly (Jodie Comer), definitely motivates him. But why is Guy escaping the control of the code run by the cynical billionaire nerd Antwan (Taika Waititi)? What connection do Milly herself and her colleague coder Keys have with Guy’s strange behavior?Joe Keery)?

Free Guy, a surprise in the name of video games

Judging by the trailers they accompanied Free Guy, “leftover” of Fox taken over by Disney, it seemed to us that we were faced with a virtual reinterpretation of The Truman Show, where Ryan Reynolds likes to overturn his typical character: instead of a sly with a ready joke and who knows more than his interlocutor, here he plays the role of a total naive, who takes everything literally with the greatest and most more sincere than smiles. Fortunately, as a happy surprise, Free Guy is something more, thanks to the rather rich script by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn.

Even if there is no lack of winks and quotes from video games (will you recognize some of the weapons used in the finale?), accompanied by a jargon that could bounce on those who are not at all familiar with the subject, Free Guy goes beyond the ironic look at a “transitory” phenomenon, which is no longer transitory for almost 50 years.

Its greatest quality is in covering the video game on three levels: social, artistic And commercial. Social reflection is quick but no less important: with a technology that has embraced photorealism, representing a human being as a puppet should not automatically be the most ethical way to use the medium. It is one thing to listen to or read moralistic speeches of this type from the media and politicians, awakened by controversies perhaps on a very violent title, but which perhaps ignore the topic: another is to be offered similar reflections in a tender fairy tale who shows he knows the environment and respects the players accordingly.

The video game and its perception told in Free Guy

Social reading works because it is supported by the other two, the artistic and commercial one. The phantom algorithm that moves Guy embodies this different way of understanding the videogame and virtuality, responds to a more artistic and less competitive vision, a vision that has always existed in the history of the medium, even if only in recent years the explosion of indie productions is highlighting it. Milly and Keys dreamed of a game in which empathic artificial intelligences were admired, and those who have a few years on their backs cannot help but remember the sweet experiment of Little Computer People by David Crane in 1985, a seed that later sprouted into phenomena such as The Sims by Will Wright o Animal Crossing. Those who love video games know that another world is possible and has always been, as Guy actually discovers, but those who stop only at the surface of the phenomenon may have a false impression. And Free Guy also explains why it is very easy to get this misconception.

This is where the third soul of the film comes into play, the gaze oncommercial aspect of video games. Antwan’s megalomaniacal drift is significant (Waititi is hilarious), who sells the fun but has not realized that he has stifled the creative soul even of those who work with him, committed as he is to transforming sparks of small ideas into multimillion-dollar projects, obsessively linked to shares, views, numbers, numbers and more numbers. It is a stereotype, it will be said: art against commerce. Yes, but by choosing this theme Free Guy goes beyond the limits of the decerebrated parody, aligning itself more with the poetic reflections on the videogame medium, those that have their roots in Tron and they crossed the cartoon but philosophical humor of Wreck-It Ralph. These are the films that are good for the perception of the medium, rather than improbable and clumsy direct adaptations of stories and characters, rendered sterile by the denial of interactivity in the cinema.

Free Guy, when the video game is not just an excuse

Free Guy, perhaps one of the director’s most convincing works Shaw Levy, it is therefore ultimately not only a romantic comedy that uses the context of the video game, but it is literally a video game movie, in the most complete sense possible in a production for the masses of this type. Strengthened by the speeches he wants to put together, Free Guy does not therefore leave Reynolds’ comic paraphernalia hanging in the air, who as a coproducer has free reign for his beloved grotesque and zany ideas: laughing while you think is better than just laughing. Two for the price of one. Certainly there is some narrative acceleration and simplification in the finale, in an attempt to close a complex discourse, but perhaps you can forgive her because the sympathy never fails and Reynolds does not vampirize the potential of the rest of the cast: if you want, you could also reflect on the splitting of Milly / Molotov Girl, with Jodie Comer alternating between a hard sexy and a total nerd. Isn’t acting playing?