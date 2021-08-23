Free Guy – Hero to play still at the top of the US box office

Free Guy – Hero for fun, the crazy adventure with Ryan Reynolds who winks at video games, keeps the first position at the US box office, according to Paw Patrol – The movie.

Free Guy – Hero for play: an image

Free Guy – Hero for play confirm the leadership to the US box office two weeks after its release in theaters. Here is our review of Free Guy – Play Hero, a big toy directed by Shawn Levy that sees star Ryan Reynolds as a bank clerk who discovers he is a character in a multiplayer online game called Free City. Another 19 million takings bring the film to a total of 58.8 million, not bad given the contemporary situation of theaters.

Free Guy, this is how Chris Evans’ cameo cameo in the film with Ryan Reynolds

In second place is the debut of Paw Patrol – The film, a Canadian action comedy in CGI animation based on the television series PAW Patrol created by Keith Chapman. The film opens grossing 13 million from 3,184 screens and scores an average of $ 4,082 per screen.

Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall in a scene from the film

The Disney adventure Jungle Cruise is stable in third position. The film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt grossed an additional $ 6.2 million, for a total of $ 92.5 million four weeks after release. Here is our review of Jungle Cruise, which sees English Lily (played by Emily Blunt) on a mission in the Amazon rainforest after recruiting Frank (Dwayne Johnson) to guide her along the river with La Quila, his dilapidated but fascinating boat. .

In fourth place goes Man in the dark – Man in the dark. Rodo Sayagues’ film had an excellent debut with over 10 million dollars, testifying to the public’s desire to discover the continuation of the story that began with the first film of 2016. Another five million receipts bring it to almost 20 million. collection against a budget of 10 million.

Fifth position for Respect, a musical biopic that sees the golden uvula Jennifer Hudson in the role of the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, which collects another 3.8 million for a total of 15.1 million. Here are the top 10 positions of the US box office: