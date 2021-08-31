Free Guy: Hugh Jackman cameo unveiled







Unlike many classic film appearances, the cameo of Free Guy- hero for play from Hugh Jackman it is surprisingly difficult to spot. The X-Men star is no stranger to the occasional film appearance (see his memorable scene in X-Men: The Beginning of 2011). However, this new cameo in the film starring the friend Ryan Reynolds it is really difficult to intercept.

Indeed, in the film, Jackman plays a masked and evil man who meets the character of Jodie Comer, Molotov Girl, in an alley, to sell you confidential information about Free City. After an intense exchange, Jackman, giving voice to the ignominious Masked player in the Alley, attempts to raise the price of its crucial information. This prompts a disgruntled Molotov to shoot him after he starts asking too many questions about his mission. Needless to say, things aren’t going as well for Jackman as they should if he still had his Adamantium claws and regenerative powers!

Directed by Shawn Levy and performed by Ryan Reynolds, the exciting new action comedy from 20th Century Studios Free Guy – Hero for Game will soon arrive in Italian cinemas, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia.

In Free Guy – Hero for Game, a bank employee who discovers he is a character in an open world video game decides to become the hero of his own story and rewrite his character. In a world without limits, the protagonist is determined to become the one who will save his world in his own way… before it’s too late.

Interpreted by Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar And Taika Waititi, Free Guy – Hero for Game is directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn.