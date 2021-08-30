Free Guy, Hugh Jackman congratulates Ryan Reynolds on the success of the film

Sometimes they love each other, more often they hate each other, but the friendship that binds them is historical: we are talking about Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, and in the last few hours the former has congratulated the latter on the success of Free Guy

In a cinematic summer that started in the name of blockbusters, between cinecomics like Black Widow and The Suicide Squad and sequels to already full-blown franchises, like A Quiet Place II and Fast 9, perhaps few expected such a positive boxoffice for the film with starring Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy.

And instead, Free Guy has conquered not only the public, also going well beyond analysts’ forecasts in terms of receipts, but also critics, which defined it, among many things “one of the most original, genuinely entertaining and surprisingly moving high-budget adventure films“.

A small part of the credit certainly also goes to the exceptional cameos that we find in the film, such as those of Chris Evans, Channing Tatum and, of course … Hugh Jackman!

Is exactly Reynolds’ enemy / soul congratulated him on Instagram, sharing an image of Ryan and Maximum Effort, the production company of his colleague.

At least this time, there’s no joke or (hilariously) dig in the back!

And you, you have already seen Free Guy? What did you think of it? Let us know in the comments.